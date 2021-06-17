I am so sorry to have just learned of Franklin's passing. He was one of the first to welcome my family and me to Stuarts Draft when we moved there in 1978. Franklin was instrumental in starting up the volunteer Hunter Safety program in Augusta sharing his knowledge and passion for all things outdoors. I know that I could not have done my job without him. Connie, Wayne and Pauline - I know this is a difficult time for you. But we all know that this world is a far better place because of Franklin. MIKE MINARIK

Michael Minarik Friend July 1, 2021