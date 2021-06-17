Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Franklin Lee Taylor
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
600 Sam Snead Hwy
Hot Springs, VA
Franklin Lee Taylor

March 31, 1939 - June 13, 2021

Franklin Lee Taylor, 82, of Millboro, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1939, in Fitzhugh, Arkansas.

Mr. Taylor retired from the U.S. Forest Service, Deerfield Ranger District where he worked as a Forest Technician & Law Enforcement Officer.

He is survived by his wife of five years, Pauline Taylor of Millboro; two children; three stepchildren; four stepgrandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Woodland Church in Millboro with burial to follow.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
600 Sam Snead Hwy, Hot Springs, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Church
Millboro , VA
Jun
19
Burial
Woodland Union Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to have just learned of Franklin's passing. He was one of the first to welcome my family and me to Stuarts Draft when we moved there in 1978. Franklin was instrumental in starting up the volunteer Hunter Safety program in Augusta sharing his knowledge and passion for all things outdoors. I know that I could not have done my job without him. Connie, Wayne and Pauline - I know this is a difficult time for you. But we all know that this world is a far better place because of Franklin. MIKE MINARIK
Michael Minarik
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results