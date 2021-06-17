Franklin Lee Taylor
March 31, 1939 - June 13, 2021
Franklin Lee Taylor, 82, of Millboro, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1939, in Fitzhugh, Arkansas.
Mr. Taylor retired from the U.S. Forest Service, Deerfield Ranger District where he worked as a Forest Technician & Law Enforcement Officer.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Pauline Taylor of Millboro; two children; three stepchildren; four stepgrandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Woodland Church in Millboro with burial to follow.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 17, 2021.