Gale L. Wirt
June 30, 1931 - February 28, 2021
Gale L. Wirt, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Lexington, Virginia on June 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Emmett Russell and Mabel Burke (Stoner) Leech.
Gale was a member of the Lyndhurst United Methodist Church and retired as a teacher and music director from the United Church Nursery in Waynesboro.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Robert "Bob" Wirt; daughters, Deborah Cioletti of Richmond, Suzanne Cox and husband, Danny of Ladson, S.C.; sister, Jean Loving and husband, John of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Christopher Cioletti and wife, Lori, Corey Cioletti and wife, Gemma, Justin Cox, Molly Cooper and husband Thomas, Emily Cox; four great-grandchildren, Carter Cioletti, Davis Cioletti, Noah Cioletti, Joel Cioletti; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and Sweetie Pie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church with the Revs. Mike Harrington and Jim Simmons officiating.
Active pallbearers will be friends and family members attending the service.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 2, 2021.