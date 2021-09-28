Menu
Garland Diehl
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA
Garland Diehl

August 19, 1937 - September 24, 2021

Garland Lee Diehl, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 at Augusta Health.

He was born August 19, 1937 in Rockingham County, a son of the late Amos and Effie (Rodeffer) Diehl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye (Ervin) Diehl on July 10, 2011.

Mr. Diehl was a former member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the former General Electric/Genicom Company in Waynesboro. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren.

He played an important part in the lives of his grandchildren on a regular basis and proved to many to be a man that lived life worthy of tears of those that knew and loved him.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Hawkins and husband, Rick of Waynesboro; son, Steve Diehl and wife, Brenda of Stephens City; a brother, William "Billy" Diehl of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Whitney Hawkins and wife, Lauren, Ross Hawkins, Austin Diehl and wife, Emily, Nicole Pinto and husband, Leo, as well as two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Laskey and Delaney Diehl.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA 24401.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 28, 2021.
I first met Garland at General Electric, he worked in Payroll, he was such a wonderful man, I often seen him after GE and Genicom dining at KFC, he always had his crossword puzzle book with him. We would rehash our times we spent at General Electric. My Condolences to the family, Good bye my friend.
Dennis Desper
September 28, 2021
