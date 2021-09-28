Garland Diehl
August 19, 1937 - September 24, 2021
Garland Lee Diehl, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 at Augusta Health.
He was born August 19, 1937 in Rockingham County, a son of the late Amos and Effie (Rodeffer) Diehl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye (Ervin) Diehl on July 10, 2011.
Mr. Diehl was a former member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the former General Electric/Genicom Company in Waynesboro. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren.
He played an important part in the lives of his grandchildren on a regular basis and proved to many to be a man that lived life worthy of tears of those that knew and loved him.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Hawkins and husband, Rick of Waynesboro; son, Steve Diehl and wife, Brenda of Stephens City; a brother, William "Billy" Diehl of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Whitney Hawkins and wife, Lauren, Ross Hawkins, Austin Diehl and wife, Emily, Nicole Pinto and husband, Leo, as well as two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Laskey and Delaney Diehl.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 28, 2021.