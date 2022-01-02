Garnett Lee Weatherholtz
November 23, 1935 - December 29, 2021
Garnett . Weatherholtz, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on December 29, 2021, in Waynesboro, Va.
Garnett was born in New Market, Va., to Mark Eli Weatherholtz Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Good Weatherholtz on November 23, 1935. He went to school at Wilson Memorial High School, Fishersville, Va. On March 3, 1955, he married Beverley J. Dobbins. He was the owner and operator of Weatherholtz Plumbing and Heating for 55 years. He served in the Marine Reserves from December 14, 1953 until December 13, 1958. He was a Member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren and served on the church board until his passing. He was a member of the 1st Graduating Class for the Waynesboro Police Reserves in 1959. A past member of Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Waynesboro Elks Lodge and Waynesboro Moose Lodge. He coached Waynesboro Pop Warner Football, Waynesboro High School JV baseball, Little League, Babe Ruth Sr. Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball for many years.
Garnett was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years; brothers, Paul Weatherholtz, Mickey Weatherholtz, and Mark Weatherholtz Jr.; and sister, Juanita Conner.
Garnett is survived by his son, Gary L. Weatherholtz (Sherry); daughter, Rita Bradley (Timmy); sister, Betty W. Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Tara Woosley, Amber Bradley, Blair Weatherholtz, Jordan Weatherholtz and Zachery Bradley; great-grandchildren, London Toles, Brady Higgins, Lydia Toles, Lenox Toles, Sandra Jo Woosley; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, and other times at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Sherry Weatherholtz, 624 Woodside Lane, Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Waynesboro Church of The Brethren, 364 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor E.B. Shoemaker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Bill Awkard, Tony Beard, David Henderson, Webber Payne, Roy Rexrode, Billy Reynolds and Roy Robinson.
Memorials may be given to the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren for Garnett and Beverley's Memorial Garden or the Alzheimer's Association
The family of Garnett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Shenandoah Hospice House Staff, Pastor E.B. Shoemaker, and Amy H. Kennedy
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.