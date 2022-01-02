Dear Gary,Rita & families, we are so sorry for the loss of your Dad. He has been known & loved by many, many people through his journey here on earth. We have had the privilege of listening to many of his stories. He was faithful to his church and to his customers. May you, his family, know that he gave much and served well. We know that you are proud to have called him "Dad". With sincere hearts...

Steve & Beatrice Conner Friend January 2, 2022