Genevieve (Gennie) Rexrode Allebaugh
February 21, 1931 - December 17, 2020
Genevieve (Gennie) Rexrode Allebaugh, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Royal Care at Birch Ridge in Staunton, Virginia.
She was born February 21, 1931 in Rockingham County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest Bowman and Ressie Roadcap Rexrode.
Gennie was of Methodist faith, and retired from GE-Genicom after 39 years of service as a Quality Control Inspector. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and horseshoes. She was a member of the Waynesboro Women of the Moose.
Gennie touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Allebaugh; brothers, Ernest Rexrode, Eugene Rexrode, Charles Rexrode and Raymond Rexrode; sisters, Eva Armentrout, Louise Oakes and Nora Alford; and a stepson, Michael (Mike) Allebaugh.
She is survived by brothers, Roy Rexrode and his wife, Nancy of Waynesboro and Berley Rexrode of New Haven, Indiana; sister, Mrs. Woodrow W. (Linda) Carr of Stuarts Draft; stepsons, Samuel Allebaugh of Charlottesville and Terry Allebaugh of Durham, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and a dear friend, Barbara (Bobbie) Wright of Waynesboro.
During her illness, Mrs. Allebaugh was lovingly supported by Dr. Stephen D. Turner and the staff of Royal Care of Birch Ridge of Staunton, Virginia, with special care by Misty Hinchey, Lorie Woolridge and Ginger Martin.
The family would also like to thank the Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care of Gennie especially Shelby Noel and Heidi Gentry.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 20, 2020.