Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Ray Branch
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Glenn Ray Branch

May 22, 1952 - March 23, 2022

Glenn Ray Branch, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Augusta Health. He was born on May 22, 1952 in Waynesboro.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.