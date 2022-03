Glenn Ray BranchMay 22, 1952 - March 23, 2022Glenn Ray Branch, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Augusta Health. He was born on May 22, 1952 in Waynesboro.The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.