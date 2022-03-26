Glenn Ray Branch
May 22, 1952 - March 23, 2022
Glenn Ray Branch, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Augusta Health. He was born on May 22, 1952 in Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2022.