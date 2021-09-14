Glenn Edward Dean
Glenn Edward Dean, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was born May 27, 1954, son of the late Russell B. Sr., and Elizabeth "Betty" (Lucas) Dean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Garber.
Glenn retired as departmental supervisor from Hershey Chocolate in Stuarts Draft with over 27 years of service. He was a member of the Waynesboro Police Department Reserves for over 22 years and was a member of the Waynesboro Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and fishing until his health declined.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha (Baylor) Dean; son, John Dean of Waynesboro; daughter, Kelly Dean and her husband, James Ford-Flemming of Haymarket; brother, Russ Dean and his wife, Kim of Stuarts Draft; two sisters, Jeanie Patton of Stuarts Draft, Mary Sue Dean of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren, Devan Dean and Alice Ford.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro with Chad Grondin officiating. Burial will be private.
Active pallbearers will be family members attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the funeral home. The family kindly requests that all guests wear facial covering.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
by visiting Lung.org
or to the food bank of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, Va. 22980.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 14, 2021.