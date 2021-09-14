Menu
Glenn Edward Dean
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Glenn Edward Dean

Glenn Edward Dean, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was born May 27, 1954, son of the late Russell B. Sr., and Elizabeth "Betty" (Lucas) Dean.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Garber.

Glenn retired as departmental supervisor from Hershey Chocolate in Stuarts Draft with over 27 years of service. He was a member of the Waynesboro Police Department Reserves for over 22 years and was a member of the Waynesboro Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and fishing until his health declined.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha (Baylor) Dean; son, John Dean of Waynesboro; daughter, Kelly Dean and her husband, James Ford-Flemming of Haymarket; brother, Russ Dean and his wife, Kim of Stuarts Draft; two sisters, Jeanie Patton of Stuarts Draft, Mary Sue Dean of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren, Devan Dean and Alice Ford.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro with Chad Grondin officiating. Burial will be private.

Active pallbearers will be family members attending the service.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the funeral home. The family kindly requests that all guests wear facial covering.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association by visiting Lung.org or to the food bank of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, Va. 22980.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Sep
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Marsha, I'm sorry for your loss! May God wrap His loving arms of love and comfort around you and your family!! Thoughts and prayers!!
Joyce Derrick Keith
Friend
September 14, 2021
Marsha and family. So very sorry to hear of the loss of Glenn. Prayers that memories will heal the pain over time.
Tammy Varner Campbell
Other
September 14, 2021
