Glenn Lee Miller
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Glenn Lee Miller

May 6, 1944 - February 25, 2021

Glenn Lee Miller, 76, of Crimora, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on May 6, 1944, a son of the late Harry and Lola Luella (Fritzman) Miller.

Glenn served his country in the United States Navy, was a lifetime member of Verona VFW Post 10826 and retired from the former Flower Centre of Waynesboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Ryan Jr.; daughter, Angelia Miller Waybright; sisters, Lelia Mason, Janie Miller, Vivian Harris, and a brother, Elmer Miller.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jean (Fitzgerald) Miller; a son, Scott Ryan; daughters, Tina Ryan, Shannon (Miller) Waybright; brother, Lester Miller and wife Lavana; sister, Linda Painter and husband, Gene, as well as five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. Military rites will be provided by Verona VFW Post 10826.

Active pallbearers will be Scott Ryan, Eugene Painter, Tommy Painter, A. J. Ryan, Scott Carr, Eli Shifflette, Norman Denny and Anthony Ryan.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral homes. Family and friends by sign the guest book from 12 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the funeral home.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to his caregiver and special friend, Darlene Pannell, and also the members of the Augusta County, New Hope and Dooms Rescue Squad for their assistance to Glenn and Jean at the residence

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
the funeral home
VA
Mar
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about my friend Glenn. We surely had alot of fun 40-50 years ago playing music and running around like crazy. I have known him since I was 10 or 12 years old. I will miss talking to you Glenn. May you have Fair Winds behind you sir! RIP Love you buddy.
RON FISCHER
Friend
March 3, 2021
Prayers for the family!! Rest high on that mountain Uncle Gleen. Will miss you!!!
Cheri Sholes
Family
March 2, 2021
