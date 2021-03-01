Glenn Lee Miller
May 6, 1944 - February 25, 2021
Glenn Lee Miller, 76, of Crimora, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on May 6, 1944, a son of the late Harry and Lola Luella (Fritzman) Miller.
Glenn served his country in the United States Navy, was a lifetime member of Verona VFW Post 10826 and retired from the former Flower Centre of Waynesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Ryan Jr.; daughter, Angelia Miller Waybright; sisters, Lelia Mason, Janie Miller, Vivian Harris, and a brother, Elmer Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jean (Fitzgerald) Miller; a son, Scott Ryan; daughters, Tina Ryan, Shannon (Miller) Waybright; brother, Lester Miller and wife Lavana; sister, Linda Painter and husband, Gene, as well as five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. Military rites will be provided by Verona VFW Post 10826.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Ryan, Eugene Painter, Tommy Painter, A. J. Ryan, Scott Carr, Eli Shifflette, Norman Denny and Anthony Ryan.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral homes. Family and friends by sign the guest book from 12 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to his caregiver and special friend, Darlene Pannell, and also the members of the Augusta County, New Hope and Dooms Rescue Squad for their assistance to Glenn and Jean at the residence
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 1, 2021.