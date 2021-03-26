Menu
Glenn A. Van Lear
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Glenn A. Van Lear

January 1, 1930 - March 22, 2021

Glenn Allen Van Lear, 91, husband of Joyce A. Van Lear, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mr. Van Lear was born on January 1, 1930 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, a son of the late Forrest Robert and Maude (Taylor) Van Lear.

Glenn was a member and deacon of the Linden Heights Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War as a radio operator on the USS New Jersey. He retired from Westinghouse and later worked at Community Bank and became a Vice President and Operations Manager. In his younger years, he drove a stock car and also umpired for the Staunton Braves Baseball team. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed all sports of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Oklahoma Sooners and was a fan of the Washington Redskins. Glenn loved and adored his family, especially his great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Van Lear was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Van Lear and a sister, Annye Mae Simmons.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-two years, is a son, Mark Van Lear and his wife, Dina; a daughter, Leslie Van Lear; granddaughter, Lauren Huck and her husband, Andrew; grandson, Nicholas Roadcap; three great-grandchildren, Lily and Declan Huck and Gunner Allen Roadcap; a brother-in-law, Sidney Lyn Simmons; and his beloved cat, Bingo.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton by Pastor Luke B. Smith.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.

Active pallbearers will be Joe Zakaib, Guy Wright, Bob Seaman, Steve Gonzalez, Doug Hall, Nick Roadcap, and Barry Munsey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Meek, Bill Campbell, Tom Fleisher, Norman Hart, Danny Fields, Lyle Moffett, Paul Tutwiler, Clair Hershey, Dewitt Hosaflook, and Larry Wills. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.


Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Mar
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Linden Heights Baptist Church
Staunton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dad, Bill Van Fossen, always had good things to say about Glenn.
Jerry Van Fossen
Acquaintance
March 30, 2021
My husband worked with Glen at Westinghouse in the late 60's and I got to know Joyce and Glen in the 70's when we all moved to Norman, Oklahoma with Westinghouse. They became wonderful friends and were such a pleasure to be around. My husband golfed a lot with Glen and I became friends with his wife Joyce. They were not only wonderful to be around, they were always there if anyone needed anything. Both of their sense of humor would have all around them in stitches. So much fun and joy radiated from them both. Glen will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. We will be praying that Joyce will carry on as Glen would want her to do. Guy and Gloria Wright
Guy and Gloria Wright
Friend
March 29, 2021
Joe Bowman
March 26, 2021
Eric and Karen Huck
March 26, 2021
Sidney Simmons
Family
March 26, 2021
