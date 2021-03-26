Glenn A. Van Lear
January 1, 1930 - March 22, 2021
Glenn Allen Van Lear, 91, husband of Joyce A. Van Lear, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Van Lear was born on January 1, 1930 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, a son of the late Forrest Robert and Maude (Taylor) Van Lear.
Glenn was a member and deacon of the Linden Heights Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War as a radio operator on the USS New Jersey. He retired from Westinghouse and later worked at Community Bank and became a Vice President and Operations Manager. In his younger years, he drove a stock car and also umpired for the Staunton Braves Baseball team. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed all sports of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Oklahoma Sooners and was a fan of the Washington Redskins. Glenn loved and adored his family, especially his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Van Lear was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Van Lear and a sister, Annye Mae Simmons.
Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-two years, is a son, Mark Van Lear and his wife, Dina; a daughter, Leslie Van Lear; granddaughter, Lauren Huck and her husband, Andrew; grandson, Nicholas Roadcap; three great-grandchildren, Lily and Declan Huck and Gunner Allen Roadcap; a brother-in-law, Sidney Lyn Simmons; and his beloved cat, Bingo.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Joe Zakaib, Guy Wright, Bob Seaman, Steve Gonzalez, Doug Hall, Nick Roadcap, and Barry Munsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Meek, Bill Campbell, Tom Fleisher, Norman Hart, Danny Fields, Lyle Moffett, Paul Tutwiler, Clair Hershey, Dewitt Hosaflook, and Larry Wills. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.