My husband worked with Glen at Westinghouse in the late 60's and I got to know Joyce and Glen in the 70's when we all moved to Norman, Oklahoma with Westinghouse. They became wonderful friends and were such a pleasure to be around. My husband golfed a lot with Glen and I became friends with his wife Joyce. They were not only wonderful to be around, they were always there if anyone needed anything. Both of their sense of humor would have all around them in stitches. So much fun and joy radiated from them both. Glen will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. We will be praying that Joyce will carry on as Glen would want her to do. Guy and Gloria Wright



Guy and Gloria Wright Friend March 29, 2021