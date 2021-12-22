Glenna Ruth Carroll
May 21, 1926 - December 15, 2021
Glenna Ruth Carroll, nee Kirtz, was born May 21, 1926, on a small farm outside Staunton, Virginia. A preacher's wife, she was predeceased by all ten of her siblings, four of whom also married preachers. She died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, Georgia. She was 95.
Last month she gazed toward the sun setting on the Blue Ridge Mountains near her Shenandoah Valley home and spoke of her desire to be forever with Jesus. She demonstrated her love for God and people through her service alongside her husband at several Mid Atlantic (and one Gulf Coast) churches.
How she loved serving up dishes she learned from many churches and locales! Notable were her golden crab cakes clumped with Eastern Shore crabmeat, homemade potato rolls into which she gloriously inserted slices of Smithfield ham, and lovingly baked pies made with Afton Mountain apples.
Glenna married Charles Ellwanger Carroll of Trappe, Maryland, with whom she celebrated her 66th anniversary three months before his death in January, 2021. They lived the last 20 years of their lives on Pine Avenue in Waynesboro.
She is survived by the couple's two children, son, Charles Gregory (Greg) Carroll of N. Springfield, Va., and daughter, Janice Ruth (Charles) Berstecher of Conyers, Ga.; and grandson, Matthew Berstecher, also of Conyers. Additionally surviving are all six of her late husband's siblings.
Funeral services will be held at the First Wesleyan Church, Easton, Md., at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with graveside service to follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Global Partners at globalpartnersonline.org
.
Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.