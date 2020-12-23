Gloria Jean Clark
December 21, 1945 - December 18, 2020
Gloria Jean Clark, 74, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was a daughter of the late Rev. Wilbur Edward Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth (Kestner) Raines.
Jean was employed by the Waynesboro DuPont Company from January 1979 until her retirement in December 2002. She was owner and operator of C & C Sensations since 1995.
Jean was known as Momma Jean and ganny to all that knew her. She was a woman known for her kindness, open mind, heart and opened to home to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Renee Johnson and a brother, Wilbert Edward Raines Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Nolan "Butch" Clark; daughters, Pamela Moyer Chaback, Kimberly Moyer Crook, Nicole Moyer, Anita Rossini and husband, Peter, Cathy D'Auria and husband, Domenico, Chris Clark and wife, Aratrika; brothers, James Raines, John Raines and wife, Andree; grandchildren, Jessica, Anissa and husband, JoJo, Chelsea and husband, Shawn, Brian and wife, Niki, Hillary and husband, Austin, Kayla, Erica, Kennedy and husband, Nathanel, Luca, Conner; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Braxton, Landon, Bently, Delaney, Peyton, Remi Kay, Derrick, Amari, Aiden and Emersyn. She also leaves a special adopted grandson, Devin Brooks.
Following a private family service, a public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Peter Choa officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Brian Cacciapaglia, Jaden Hall, Shawn Gibson, JoJo Soprano, Conner Moyer, Jarrett Adkins, and Nathanael Gue.
Those in attendance are asked to follow the COVD-19 pandemic guidelines.
Friends may pay their respects from 1 until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street St., Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021.