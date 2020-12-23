Menu
Gloria Jean Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Gloria Jean Clark

December 21, 1945 - December 18, 2020

Gloria Jean Clark, 74, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

She was a daughter of the late Rev. Wilbur Edward Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth (Kestner) Raines.

Jean was employed by the Waynesboro DuPont Company from January 1979 until her retirement in December 2002. She was owner and operator of C & C Sensations since 1995.

Jean was known as Momma Jean and ganny to all that knew her. She was a woman known for her kindness, open mind, heart and opened to home to everyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Renee Johnson and a brother, Wilbert Edward Raines Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Nolan "Butch" Clark; daughters, Pamela Moyer Chaback, Kimberly Moyer Crook, Nicole Moyer, Anita Rossini and husband, Peter, Cathy D'Auria and husband, Domenico, Chris Clark and wife, Aratrika; brothers, James Raines, John Raines and wife, Andree; grandchildren, Jessica, Anissa and husband, JoJo, Chelsea and husband, Shawn, Brian and wife, Niki, Hillary and husband, Austin, Kayla, Erica, Kennedy and husband, Nathanel, Luca, Conner; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Braxton, Landon, Bently, Delaney, Peyton, Remi Kay, Derrick, Amari, Aiden and Emersyn. She also leaves a special adopted grandson, Devin Brooks.

Following a private family service, a public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Peter Choa officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Brian Cacciapaglia, Jaden Hall, Shawn Gibson, JoJo Soprano, Conner Moyer, Jarrett Adkins, and Nathanael Gue.

Those in attendance are asked to follow the COVD-19 pandemic guidelines.

Friends may pay their respects from 1 until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street St., Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Granny ur gonna be so missed I love u and I will never be forgotten
Cody Lloyd
January 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jeans passing.
Phyllis Hoover
January 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She was very special as you all know and loved her family so much. God Bless you all.
Beth Brady
January 6, 2021
To all of Jeans family so sorry to hear about Jeans passing. Do know we loved your mom and thought a lot of her. Praying that God will draw near and comfort you during this hard time!
Jackie estes
January 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences may each of you find peace and comfort in the memories you shared.
Linda Matheny
December 27, 2020
May God be with you and your family.
Gary DeMastus
December 26, 2020
I was so shocked and saddened by Jean's passing. She was such a lovely lady and always a smile when I saw her. Prayers for the family. Butch, I am praying for you in a special prayer for your special lady
Nancy Facemire
December 24, 2020
Jean i hope you knew that we both loved you and will miss your sweet smile. Our friend ship was a very special one. We will see you again my friend. I know you are so happy. To see your family there. But here you are truly missed. Love alway my. Friend.
Lynn Fix anf Dee Dunn.
December 23, 2020
Girls, I am so very sorry for your loss. But, I am grateful for getting reunited with your Mama after all these years. She was always a beautiful woman, inside and out...I love you all.hope you
Barbara Chittum Davis
December 23, 2020
