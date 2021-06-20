Gordon Ray ClaytorJune 6, 2021Gordon Ray Claytor, 63, of Livingston, Montana, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, Montana, where he had been a well-cared for resident for the past two years due to declining health. Cremation has taken place at Franzen-Davis Crematory.An informal gathering of friends and family will be held in Livingston on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, where he will be remembered and celebrated with his favorite foods. In lieu of flowers or contributions, and in honor of Gordon, if you are a fly fisherman, go to your favorite stream and remember Gordon while you enjoy what he loved most. If you are not a fly fisherman, and you see a jet in the sky, look up and say, "that plane is going to Montana," like he always did, because, to Gordon, life itself was Montana.Gordon was born on July 14, 1957, to Juanita Hartman Jones in Waynesboro, Virginia, where he grew up. He graduated from Waynesboro High School and attended Dabney Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, Virginia. Gordon did not know his biological father, but was blessed to have several fathers in his life including his grandfather, Frank Wartel, as well as Harley and Arnett Tomey who owned Haney's Pharmacy where Gordon worked during high school. These men loved Gordon and regularly kicked his butt, in a good way. Gordon married Robyn Brannock in 1982 and they were blessed with Hannah Sage Claytor, age 30 of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Logan Frank Claytor, age 28 of Lander, Wyoming. Like their father, they both love the outdoors and fly fishing. Gordon was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1997 and given a prognosis of three years. He certainly proved them wrong. He never complained about the changes which resulted from surgery and treatment, and continued to fly fish.The family moved to Winchester, Virginia in 2000 where they lived until Gordon and Robyn divorced in 2009. Gordon moved to Montana in 2011, fulfilling a long- treasured dream. God has always provided Gordon with special people in his life. These include Richard Mansfield of Waynesboro, Virginia who introduced Gordon to fly fishing and Montana, changing his life, and remaining a steadfast friend, as well as Bob and Nancy Jurvakainen, and their family, of Livingston, Montana who have loved and supported Gordon as though he were a blood relative.He met Jan Mueller at Ring Lake Lodge in Wyoming on a fly-fishing retreat and she continued to be a special and close friend. Gordon leaves on this planet his children as mentioned, his sister, Debi Campbell of Missouri and a brother, Doug Claytor of Texas. Robyn lives in Alaska and remained in Gordon's life as his friend and medical power of attorney.The author wishes to acknowledge that there are many others in Gordon's life who were friends to him and loved him. Though not specifically mentioned, great thanks is extended to them, for they made Gordon's life what it was. Lastly, deep gratitude to God for always providing what Gordon needed.