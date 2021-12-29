Gordon L. Sours
Gordon L. Sours, 84, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Luray, on March 22, 1937, a son of the late Carson Leroy and Sarah Elizabeth Sours.
Gordon was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. He retired from DuPont where he worked as a maintenance supervisor. Gordon loved and enjoyed spending time with his four boys cutting wood, hunting, working on cars and going on fishing trips. He was a collector of knives, coins, and guns. He greatly enjoyed reading western books.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathaniel David Sours and granddaughter, Keri Ann Carter.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy"(Johnson) Sours; sons, Rusty Sours and wife, Tammy, of Lyndhurst, Mike Sours and wife, Kim, of Stuarts Draft, David Sours and wife, Teresa, of Lyndhurst, and Steven Sours and wife, Christine, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Sara Via and husband, Darren, Jessica Meadows and husband, Tyler, Ben Sours, Ashley Hogsett and husband, Michael, Beth Anne Wheeler and husband, Josh, Abby Sours, Rylee Sours, and Colton Hatter; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Welch of Texas, and Gary Sours and wife, Shirley, of Waynesboro; special friends, Freddie and Ruthie Dedrick; as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Rusty Sours, Mike Sours, David Sours, Steven Sours, Ben Sours, and Colton Hatter.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gordon's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
Share a memory and condolences by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.