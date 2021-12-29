Menu
Gordon L. Sours
ABOUT
Waynesboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Gordon L. Sours

Gordon L. Sours, 84, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Luray, on March 22, 1937, a son of the late Carson Leroy and Sarah Elizabeth Sours.

Gordon was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. He retired from DuPont where he worked as a maintenance supervisor. Gordon loved and enjoyed spending time with his four boys cutting wood, hunting, working on cars and going on fishing trips. He was a collector of knives, coins, and guns. He greatly enjoyed reading western books.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathaniel David Sours and granddaughter, Keri Ann Carter.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy"(Johnson) Sours; sons, Rusty Sours and wife, Tammy, of Lyndhurst, Mike Sours and wife, Kim, of Stuarts Draft, David Sours and wife, Teresa, of Lyndhurst, and Steven Sours and wife, Christine, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Sara Via and husband, Darren, Jessica Meadows and husband, Tyler, Ben Sours, Ashley Hogsett and husband, Michael, Beth Anne Wheeler and husband, Josh, Abby Sours, Rylee Sours, and Colton Hatter; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Welch of Texas, and Gary Sours and wife, Shirley, of Waynesboro; special friends, Freddie and Ruthie Dedrick; as well as extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Rusty Sours, Mike Sours, David Sours, Steven Sours, Ben Sours, and Colton Hatter.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gordon's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.

Share a memory and condolences by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, VA
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, David and family! You all are in my prayers.
Patty Bailes
Other
December 30, 2021
Sandi & I would like to extend our sincerest condolenses to the Sours family on your recent loss. We met Gordon and the boys soon after we moved to Waynesboro over 45 years ago and have always admired him. May GOD bless the Sours family and receive Gordon in HIS loving arms.
Ken & Sandi Dickinson
December 29, 2021
Our prayers go out to Peggy and the family. So sorry for your loss. And to Kim my sister and Mike. May your memories always be close to the heart.
Donald &Karen Shifflett
Other
December 25, 2021
I wish to extend my sympathy to Peggy and sons, and to Barbara, Gary and family. I was sorry to hear of Gordon's passing. Love and prayers.
Loretta Daughtry Grable
Other
December 24, 2021
