Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gordon S. Truslow
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Gordon S. Truslow

Gordon S. Truslow, 86, a former resident of Crimora, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, just 24 days after the death of his beloved wife, Helen Truslow, of 67 years.

Son of the late Cloudy and Dolly Truslow, he was born January 15, 1935, in Fishersville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Wells and Frank "Jr." Wells.

He is survived by three sons, Robert Truslow and his wife, Gloria, of Stuarts Draft, Ricky Truslow and his wife, Susie, of Waynesboro, and Ronnie Truslow and his wife, Dianne, of Waynesboro; a daughter, Deborah T. Roudabush and her husband, Dale, of Waynesboro; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren; and a special fur-friend, "Bruiser."

Gordon joined the Navy and served on the USS Intrepid. He retired from Wilson Trucking Company, in Fishersville, as a carpenter.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at ClearView Ministries, 307 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, Va.

Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor John J. Hamric at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, for both Gordon and his wife, Helen. One of Gordon's last wishes was to be buried at the same time as his wife, Helen and God granted that wish. Their grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcomed at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
ClearView Ministries
307 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Mar
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clearview Ministries
307 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Waynesboro, VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
420 Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with Gordon at Wilson Trucking for nearly twenty years before he retired. In my opinion he was a fine gentleman and an excellent carpenter. From time to time we would go to lunch together and I always enjoyed talking with him.
Jim Bailey
March 12, 2021
Helen and Gordon will be missed. I pray all their family have peace. Love Gerry
Gerry Bragg
March 12, 2021
Ricky and Suzie: I'm so sorry about your dad. You both are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Janice
Janice Mawyer
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results