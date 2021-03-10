Gordon S. Truslow
Gordon S. Truslow, 86, a former resident of Crimora, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, just 24 days after the death of his beloved wife, Helen Truslow, of 67 years.
Son of the late Cloudy and Dolly Truslow, he was born January 15, 1935, in Fishersville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Wells and Frank "Jr." Wells.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Truslow and his wife, Gloria, of Stuarts Draft, Ricky Truslow and his wife, Susie, of Waynesboro, and Ronnie Truslow and his wife, Dianne, of Waynesboro; a daughter, Deborah T. Roudabush and her husband, Dale, of Waynesboro; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren; and a special fur-friend, "Bruiser."
Gordon joined the Navy and served on the USS Intrepid. He retired from Wilson Trucking Company, in Fishersville, as a carpenter.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at ClearView Ministries, 307 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, Va.
Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor John J. Hamric at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, for both Gordon and his wife, Helen. One of Gordon's last wishes was to be buried at the same time as his wife, Helen and God granted that wish. Their grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcomed at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 10, 2021.