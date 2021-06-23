Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guy Barton
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Guy Barton

August 11, 1954 - June 19, 2021

Guy Barton of Waynesboro was born August 11, 1954 and conquered his battle with cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He is survived by a large family, including his wife, Evette and a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2825 Jefferson Lane, Waynesboro conducted by Bishop Grant Sanders.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shenandoah House, C/O Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2825 Jefferson Lane, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.