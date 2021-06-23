Guy Barton
August 11, 1954 - June 19, 2021
Guy Barton of Waynesboro was born August 11, 1954 and conquered his battle with cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
He is survived by a large family, including his wife, Evette and a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2825 Jefferson Lane, Waynesboro conducted by Bishop Grant Sanders.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shenandoah House, C/O Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 23, 2021.