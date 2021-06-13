Harold James Feathers
April 27, 1930 - June 8, 2021
Harold James Feathers, 91, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Born April 27, 1930 in Sharon, Conn., he was the son of the late Earl Thomas and Catherine (Boyce) Feathers.
He married Doris Melious on October 3, 1953, in Dover Plains, N.Y. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War and Vietnam earning the Bronze Star amongst numerous other commendations. He also served in the Presidential Honor Guard under President Truman, and retired after 20 years of service at the rank of 1st Sgt. He worked as a Senior Water Plant Operator for New York State Department of Corrections for 25 years. Following the loss of his beloved first wife Doris, he found love once again and married Maureen Telesky on March 30, 1985, in Dover Plains, N.Y. He was actively involved and was a lifetime member in the JH Ketcham Volunteer Fire Company of Dover Plains, N.Y., regularly volunteered at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va., was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion and was also a very special volunteer at Ladd Elementary School in Waynesboro, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both loves of his life, Doris and Maureen; his brothers, Charlie and "Chubby"; his sister, Marie; and son-in-law, Danny Bonsie.
Survivors include Darlene Bonsie of Amherst, Va., Christopher (Kelly) Bryant of Bushnell, Fla.; grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle and Melissa, Alexander (Kelsey) Bryant of Pryor, Okla., and Jonah (Gabe) Bryant of Richmond, Va.; and much loved great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many special friends, as Harold never knew a stranger.
Following cremation, a graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue Squad.
The family of Harold Feathers wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the communities of Dover Plains, N.Y., and Stuarts Draft, Va., for adding to his 91 years of memories and life long friendships.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 13, 2021.