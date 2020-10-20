Harriet Elizabeth Winston Johnson
March 29, 1946 - October 17, 2020
Harriet Elizabeth Winston Johnson, 74, of Waynesboro, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville. There will be a receiving of family and friends and viewing, at the funeral home, Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service, 12 Noon. Entombment will be at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Va.
.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 20, 2020.