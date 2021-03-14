Harriet Menefee Showalter



Harriet Menefee Showalter passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.



Harriet was born in 1940, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Franklin and Fanny Bailey Menefee. Harriet was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and a graduate of Luray High School, Luray, Va. Harriet was a member of Green Valley Country Club where she enjoyed playing for many years with the ladies' golf association. She was also a longtime member of Southern Belles Rug Hooking Guild. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Harriet truly enjoyed trips with her grandchildren and spending time with them.



Along with her son, David Showalter, she was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her husband, Samuel James "Jim" Showalter; one brother, Hanson (Bonnie) Menefee of Luray, Virginia; along with her children, Edward Blakemore (Robin), Chad Blakemore (Elizabeth), Todd Showalter (Robin), Tamara Showalter, Joan Showalter Evans (Aaron), 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



As her high school yearbook quoted "she's the cutest girl we've ever seen in our opinion she's a queen".



Services will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. The family will gather for visitation following the celebration of life. Masks are required for everyone attending the service.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Trinity Presbyterian Church.



The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, S.C., is in charge of arrangements, (864) 834-8051.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.