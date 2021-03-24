Henry David Layne
February 8, 1940 - March 20, 2021
Henry David Layne, 81, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
Henry David Layne was born in Fishersville, Va. to James Robert Layne and Mary Lee Brumfield Layne on February 8, 1940. He was a 1957 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, Fishersville, Va. He worked for DuPont in Waynesboro, Va. for over 40 years, retiring in 2000.
Henry David Layne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Shifflett Layne; his son, Timothy "Tim" Layne and wife, Brenna Fawley Layne; his daughter, Tammy Layne; his brothers, Gerald "Gerry" Layne and wife, Ann Layne, and James "Jimmy" Layne and wife, Teresa Layne; grandsons, Finn Layne and Tai Layne; nephews, John Robert "Rob" Layne, Eric Layne and wife, Jennifer Gardner Layne; nieces, Vonda Tabor, Breeta Heizer, and Amanda Layne and husband, Tony Brissell; his aunt, Polly Brumfield; several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many cousins.
Henry David Layne enjoyed spending time with family, reading, hunting, watching sports on TV, and repairing things. His ability to repair almost anything was admired by everyone.
A private memorial service will be held at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following charities. Please indicate on checks that the donations are in memory of Henry David Layne.
Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Inc. at PO Box 590, Verona, VA 24482.
Augusta Health Palliative Care at 78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Augusta Health Hospice of Shenandoah at 78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family of Henry David Layne wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his doctors and nurses at Augusta Health, both recent and who have treated him throughout the years.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 24, 2021.