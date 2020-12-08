J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
Herman N. Jones Jr.
Mr. Herman N. Jones Jr., 85, of Staunton, Va., entered eternal rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Herman leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Esquewie Jones of Staunton, Va.; daughters, Deirdre Jones and Melanie Jones both of Staunton, Va.; son, Terence Jones of Decatur, Ala.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of adopted grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 1015 Stuart Street, Staunton, Va., the Rev. Dr. Floyd A. Miles, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery.Viewing for Mr. Jones will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2020.
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg.
6 Entries
Herman, Esquewie, George and I married around the same time had our (3) children around the same time , shared many years of friendship. Herman was a very quiet gentleman, would help any way he could, hard working and a lover of his Family. Will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was " grandad" to the neighborhood children and his own grandchildren's friends . He was a good man on earth and we know GOD welcomed him home for peace and comfort which He earned.
Thelma Newman
Friend
December 12, 2020
We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Sister Deidre Jones and the Jones Family in the transition of their loved one, Mr Herman Jones. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal."
Ebenezer Baptist Church of Staunton
December 9, 2020
Dave and I both work with Herman at ASR for many years, there was not a better person in the world, will truly miss him RIP Dave and Sarah Callison
Sarah&Dave Callison
Friend
December 8, 2020
I worked with Herman at ASR for several years he was a very good man he will be missed.
William Koiner
Friend
December 8, 2020
Bro. Herman know to us as (Peter Rabbit) will be missed, and may he Rest In Peace
Howard and Julia Taylor
Family
December 6, 2020
Please know that we are thinking of you at this tough time. We pray for comfort. Hold fast to God for He knows you and He cares for you.