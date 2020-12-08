Herman N. Jones Jr.



Mr. Herman N. Jones Jr., 85, of Staunton, Va., entered eternal rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.



Herman leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Esquewie Jones of Staunton, Va.; daughters, Deirdre Jones and Melanie Jones both of Staunton, Va.; son, Terence Jones of Decatur, Ala.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of adopted grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 1015 Stuart Street, Staunton, Va., the Rev. Dr. Floyd A. Miles, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery.Viewing for Mr. Jones will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church.



J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.



Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2020.