James Beaty Ferguson IIIRear Admiral James Beaty Ferguson III passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Shenandoah House in Waynesboro, Va.Jim loved the United States Navy, Waynesboro, his friends (in particular the Tuesday breakfast guys) as well as his Terriers, both Welsh and Lakeland.Jim was born in Lancaster, S.C., on October 24, 1942, the son of the late James Beaty Ferguson Jr. and Katharine Fleming Kennedy Ferguson. At an early age, his parents moved to Bethany, Mo., where Jim grew up attending the local public schools. He was an honor student, talented trumpet player, as well as, a football and basketball team member in high school. After graduating from high school in Bethany he attended the University of Missouri (Columbia) receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. Upon graduating from Mizzou he was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy.Jim held a Master of Science degree from the Naval Post Graduate School, and was a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College, Command and Staff curriculum. His first naval assignment was as Gunnery Officer on the USS RADFORD (DD 446) in Pearl Harbor. Follow-on sea tours were spent in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, where he commanded the USS MCCAFFERY (DD 860), USS JONAS INGRAM (DD 938) and the USS CLIFTON SPRAGUE (FFG 16). He served his department head tour on the USS TURNER (DDR 834) and was the Executive Officer of the USS EDWARD MCDONNELL (FF 1043). His deployment tours included destroyer deployments to the western Pacific, Mediterranean, Persian Gulf, and North Atlantic theaters; and deployment to the Indian Ocean with the staff of Commander Carrier Group SIX during a 38-month aircraft carrier battle group tour.Shore duty assignment included a tour in the Bureau of Naval Personnel, one year as a Riverine Warfare Advisor in the Republic of Vietnam, and two-years in the United Kingdom as ASW Instructor at the Royal Navy's School of Maritime Operations at HMS DRYAD.From 1985 to 1987, he served as Chief Staff Officer for Destroyer Squadron TWELVE, and subsequently reported to the Office of the Assistant Chief of Naval Operations (Surface Warfare) Plans and Requirements Branch. He then commanded Destroyer Squadron TWENTY-FIVE in Pearl Harbor. From May 1991 to May 1994 he served as Chief of Staff, Headquarters, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, in London and reported to the Pentagon in June 1994 in his first flag assignment as Director, CINC Liaison Division (N83) on the Navy Staff. He assumed command as Commander, South Atlantic Force in December 1995 and was in charge of UNITAS exercises with Naval Forces from Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Brazil and Chile. His area of responsibility also included operations in Western Africa.He returned to Naval Station in Mayport, Fla., to assume command of the Western Hemisphere Group. Under this command he managed an eight billion dollar budget and was responsible for 5,000 sailors under this command. He retired in June 1999 after serving a total of thirty-five years.His personal awards include the Legion of Merit (5), the Bronze Star Medal, five Meritorious Service Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2) Navy Unit Commendation/Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal. After retirement from the Navy Jim was employed by Northrop Grumman for thirteen years in Washington, D.C.Jim was a member of The Rotary Club of Waynesboro (noon) enjoying the company of his fellow Rotarians and participating in the Rotary activities.He leaves behind his wife of fifty-two years, Suzanne Chandler Ferguson and his beloved Welsh terrier, Raffles.The family would like to thank his many friends who have sustained him with fun and laughter for the past several years. Additional thanks go to Dr. David Herring not only his physician but a friend and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their caring and compassionate care and in particular, Lauren Gochenour, his nurse.At Jim's frocking ceremony, the Pentagon, September 1994 Jim stated, "There is nothing that compares to being selected to Flag rank in the greatest Navy in the world."Per Jim's wishes committal will take place in the Mausoleum in Arlington, Va. Due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service.