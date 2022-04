James Robert DonhamJanuary 22, 1942 - April 11, 2022James Robert Donham, 80, of Waynesboro passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Waynesboro.Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com