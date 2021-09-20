James Michael FisherJames Michael Fisher, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away at Augusta Health on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mike was a pillar of our community and will be missed by so many.Born October 10, 1951 to the late James Douglas and Julia Frances Sumner Fisher. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris "Dusty" Robertson.He is survived by his fiancé, Robyn Harman of Waynesboro; brother, Douglas Fisher and wife, Sandra of Goldsboro, N.C.; brother-in-law, Jim Robertson; and nephew Daniel Johnson of Texas. He is also survived by Nyal Cromer of Waynesboro, Lucas Harman and wife, Sally of Waynesboro and their four kids, Benjamin, Corwin, Lydia and Clara who adored their "Poppy". Mike also had numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and an Aunt.Mike was a faithful servant to his community, devoting his life to helping others. Mike joined the Dooms Volunteer Fire Company, where his father was one of the founding members. Mike also served as a member of the Waynesboro Police Department in his early career. Later in life, Mike stepped up to serve as the Chief of Dooms, where his matter-of-fact tough love created a bond like no other that inspired all those around him to be better. Mike was also a dedicated Car Salesman at Paul Obaugh Ford in Staunton, Va.The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McDow Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.From your brothers and sisters at Dooms and all surrounding departments, rest easy Chief 9, we will take it from here.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, PO box 836 Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.