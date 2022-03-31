James Radar Fitzgerald



May 5, 1937 - March 24, 2022



James Radar Fitzgerald, better known as "Red", 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on March 24, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness.



He was born on May 5, 1937, in Rockbridge County, the son of Steve Henry and Sylvia Irie (Bradds) Fitzgerald.



Surviving family members include James' companion, Nancy Snider of Waynesboro; four sons, James Ray Fitzgerald of Waynesboro, Danny Neil Fitzgerald (Joan) of Raphine, Timothy Allen Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft, and William Alex Fitzgerald (Andrew) of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Tania Marie Fitzgerald Martin of Waynesboro, Danielle Star Fitzgerald of Mint Springs, Amanda Nicole Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft, and Joshua Allen Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft; seven great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson; three brothers, Steve Fitzgerald of Florida, Robert Fitzgerald (Betty) of Lyndhurst, and Perry Fitzgerald of Florida; and one sister Becky Fitzgerald of Florida.



James was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ruth (Braden) Fitzgerald; his brother, Henry Fitzgerald; his sister, Shirley (Fitzgerald) Hagy; and great-grandchild, Isaiah Moses Martin.



A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at McDow Funeral Home Chapel.



Family will receive friends back at the home of Nancy Snider following the memorial service.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 31, 2022.