The News Virginian
James A. "Jimmy" Miller
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
James "Jimmy" A. Miller

James "Jimmy" A. Miller Sr., 76, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday June 21, 2021, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home.

Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Beulah Baptist Church at a later date.

The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask.

The family will receive friends anytime at residence of Mrs. Jane Hubbard at 129 DuPont Circle, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.

Family and friends may share their condolences and memories at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
Jun
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
RIP my Friend - one of the nicest people I've ever known . Fond memories of Jimmy's amazing "fast ball" & curve during his baseball days - I firmly believe Jim would have been a solid MLB-prospect had he come along 20 years later . He was nearly unhittable as the Rosenwald High's ace pitcher in the early 60's
Gregory Fuller
July 15, 2021
To Gloria, Shannon and Jay Just found out about Jimmy from Beaver today. So sorry I didn't know when I saw you Sunday. My condolences to you. I remember the fun days when Jimmy and Beav played for the Waynesboro Mets. Rest In Peace Jimmy !
John Obie
Friend
June 30, 2021
To Gloria and family My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Words can not capture the feeling of loosing a soul mate and father. May you find strength and comfort in warm thoughts and memories of Jimmy.
Sandra Moss Farrow
June 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thank you Jimmy for your service to our country. Thank you for the life lessons you shared with me as a young man. I can still your infectious smile. Rest In Peace my brother
Marshall and Charlene Howard
Family
June 27, 2021
Such an awesome guy I will miss seeing him, my condolences to you Gloria and your family.
Laveita Vaughn
Friend
June 26, 2021
In Memory Of Jimmy,Gone But Never Forgotten,Rest In Heavenly Peace
Carol &Alice Hill
Friend
June 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jacqueline Brown
June 24, 2021
Remember Jimmy heck of a good guy and awesome baseball catcher Jimmy will be missed
Lester Reed
Friend
June 24, 2021
Dear Gloria, Shannon, and Jay

We extend our condolences on the loss of your husband and father! We encourage you to hold dear the memories of Jimmy and know that we will continue to pray for the Lord to comfort and keep you during your time of bereavement.

With Love

Chrystal, Travis, and Connor
Chrystal Johnson
Family
June 24, 2021
Rip my friend
Doug Hevener
Work
June 24, 2021
My prayers are with you Gloria. We know God don't make any mistakes. Much love to you and you family
April Casey
Friend
June 24, 2021
My sincere condolences as sympathy to this family prayers and love to you always may God continue to bless you so sorry for your loss
Dorothy Richardson
Friend
June 24, 2021
