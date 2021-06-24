James "Jimmy" A. Miller
James "Jimmy" A. Miller Sr., 76, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday June 21, 2021, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Beulah Baptist Church at a later date.
The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask.
The family will receive friends anytime at residence of Mrs. Jane Hubbard at 129 DuPont Circle, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
