James Leslie Roberts
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
James Leslie Roberts

May 24, 1963 - April 4, 2022

James Leslie "Les" Roberts, 58, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Waynesboro, on May 24, 1963, a son of James Wade and Audrey (Kerby) Roberts.

Les was an avid remote control vehicle collector. In his younger years, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Les is survived by his brother, Greg Roberts and wife, Cherri; niece, Candice Morgan; nephew, Tristan Roberts; as well as extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Fisher officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Share a memory and condolence by visiting www. charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
