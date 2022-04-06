James Leslie Roberts
May 24, 1963 - April 4, 2022
James Leslie "Les" Roberts, 58, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Waynesboro, on May 24, 1963, a son of James Wade and Audrey (Kerby) Roberts.
Les was an avid remote control vehicle collector. In his younger years, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Les is survived by his brother, Greg Roberts and wife, Cherri; niece, Candice Morgan; nephew, Tristan Roberts; as well as extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Fisher officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 6, 2022.