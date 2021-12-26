Janice McGuffinJanice Lee (Scarbro) McGuffin, wife of Glen Earl McGuffin of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born at Kingston, W.Va., on April 2, 1939, daughter of the late Winford Orvin and Anna Lounette (Aliff) Scarbro Moran. In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her sons, Steve and wife, Ria and their daughter, Katrina of Staunton and Scott and his wife, Stephanie McGuffin and sons, Patrick and Eric of Springfield, Va.; sister, Freda Brock of Greenfield, Ind. and many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lisa Elaine Naylor and Karla Ruth Moran and a dear niece, Anita Brock Williams.Mrs. McGuffin was a coal miner's daughter and was a 1957 graduate of Collins High School, Oak Hill, W.Va. Shortly after coming to Waynesboro after her marriage in December 1957, Mrs. McGuffin became secretary of Main Street United Methodist Church. From 1962 to 1967 she was employed in the personnel department of the Waynesboro DuPont plant. She returned to work in the early 1980s and retired from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in 1999. She bravely fought lymphoma for over 22 years. She was a kind and loving mother, wife and friend to many people and will be dearly missed.A graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend David Rash at Augusta Memorial Park on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Main Street United Methodist Church.