Janice McGuffin
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Janice McGuffin

Janice Lee (Scarbro) McGuffin, wife of Glen Earl McGuffin of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born at Kingston, W.Va., on April 2, 1939, daughter of the late Winford Orvin and Anna Lounette (Aliff) Scarbro Moran. In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her sons, Steve and wife, Ria and their daughter, Katrina of Staunton and Scott and his wife, Stephanie McGuffin and sons, Patrick and Eric of Springfield, Va.; sister, Freda Brock of Greenfield, Ind. and many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lisa Elaine Naylor and Karla Ruth Moran and a dear niece, Anita Brock Williams.

Mrs. McGuffin was a coal miner's daughter and was a 1957 graduate of Collins High School, Oak Hill, W.Va. Shortly after coming to Waynesboro after her marriage in December 1957, Mrs. McGuffin became secretary of Main Street United Methodist Church. From 1962 to 1967 she was employed in the personnel department of the Waynesboro DuPont plant. She returned to work in the early 1980s and retired from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in 1999. She bravely fought lymphoma for over 22 years. She was a kind and loving mother, wife and friend to many people and will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend David Rash at Augusta Memorial Park on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Main Street United Methodist Church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
I am so sorry for your loss , Steve and Ria. May God grant her peace - Many Years!
Catherine hoyle
January 15, 2022
Janice was a very delightful lady and often shared the joy of having such a great family. Knowing her for many years (children at Wilson High & WWRC) she always had a witty sensor of humor. She will be sadly missed. I will lift up prayers for everyone.
Doris M Campbell
Friend
December 29, 2021
Janice and I went to school together in Oak Hill, West Va., she was my neighbor, and she helped me get a job at Dupont in 1962 just after I finished my military service. May God be with you my friend Earl and comfort you in your loss of your best friend and wife. I lost contact with you after I retired, but I will always remember both of you.
J. R. Weatherford
December 28, 2021
I will miss you my dear sweet friend. You had the most beautiful blue eyes! My love to Earl and your family during this difficult time.
Debbie Richardson
December 28, 2021
I had the honor of working at WWRC with Janice in the `90s. She was a sweet and caring person. My prayers and condolences go out to her family.
Lynne Dixon
Work
December 27, 2021
Praying for you, Glen Earl, and all the family. Janice was a special lady. May you feel God's comfort and peace.
Janet Knott
December 27, 2021
It was with great sadness we learned of the passing of Janice. She was one of my (Judys) favorite cousins. She will be missed. She was proud of her family and loved Earl and her young Sons unconditionally.She graduated high school with Roma.
Roma and Judy Lively
December 26, 2021
