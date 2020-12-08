Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jared Allen Roadcap
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA
Jared Allen Roadcap

June 24, 1995 - December 4, 2020

Jared Allen Roadcap, 25, of Mount Sidney, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home.

Jared was born on June 24, 1995, a son of Daryl Lee Roadcap and wife, Susanne, of Mount Sidney, and Tony Rowzie of Grottoes and the late Alice Melissa (Bedwell) Rowzie.

He worked for Danone in Mt. Crawford. He was an avid sports fan, story teller, great friend to many, and was full of life and energy.

Jared is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Alice Roadcap of Harrisonburg; significant other, Tiffany O'Donnell of Harrisonburg; sister, Katie Mae Swette and husband, RJ, of Port Republic; special nephews, Keylon and Malcolm Swette; step-brothers, Jeffrey Weeks of Okla., Michael Weeks of Richmond, Cody Rowzie and wife, LeAnna, of Waynesboro, and Chase Rowzie and companion, Shelby, of Waynesboro; aunts and uncles, Jo Anne Hammer and, husband, Terry of Waynesboro, Philip Roadcap and wife, Polly, and Donald Roadcap and wife, Kathy; maternal grandmother, Mary "Mum" Frances Bedwell; many cousins and friends.

Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Rodney Gibson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hope Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000 Fishersville, VA 22939.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Eastlawn Memorial Gardens
Harrisonburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so so sorry for your loss. The Lord be with you and near you at this time of grieving.
Indi Hewavita
December 9, 2020
There just are no words.
I love you guys. Jared, RIP young man, you're gone too soon,
There's a new angel in heaven. Shine brightly, those here on earth still need your light.
Karen Swette-Husain
Family
December 9, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you all.
Susan Dale Baber
December 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. We send our love.
Sherri NguyÅn and family
December 7, 2020
My prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
Laurie Skinner
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results