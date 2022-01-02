Menu
Jay Alexander DiCicco
December 13, 2021

Jay Alexander DiCicco, age 72, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Fair Oaks Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Levittown, New York, and a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and New York Chiropractic College, Dr. DiCicco practiced chiropractic medicine for over 35 years in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was an avid outdoorsman spending his free time camping, kayaking, and bicycling, accruing over 50,000 miles on his bike during his life. Additionally, he was an avid swimmer and Jones Beach lifeguard from 1967 to 1977. Jay was a devoted father, brother, and friend. A devout Christian, Jay, had an unending faith, confident in God's plan for his life. "Dr. Jay" helped countless patients with unmatched skill and compassion. He was known for his big heart, passion for life, and close friendships.

Dr. DiCicco is survived by a daughter, Jillian Moser (Chandler Moser); son, Jay "Jack" DiCicco II; brothers, Bruce (Beth Player-Dicicco) and Barry Dicicco (Jane Dicicco); sister, Margaret O'Shea; and four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia Dicicco.

A memorial of Jay's life will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, Virginia. For those that cannot join in person, please join virtually by going to: https://livestream.com/accounts/10280716/events/8839059

Donations may be made in his memory to the Great Banquet at the Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, Virginia.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences and prayers for Jack & Jill. We have great memories of being with you and your dad (and dogs) on many canoe trips. He will be greatly missed.
Bob & Doris Wigg
Friend
January 10, 2022
Jay was such an inspiration to all those who he met and came in contact with ! He fought a good fight of faith and I know he heard from his heavenly father well done thy good and faithful servant enter thou unto the joy the Lord forever more . Until we meet again my dear friend and fellow brother in Christ . Prayers and love sent to your family today And always
Kitty
Friend
January 9, 2022
Sorry for your loss . Our thoughts and prayers are with the family
Fred and Cindy Brown
January 4, 2022
Dear Jillian and Jack and your families I am so sorry to hear that your father lost his battle with cancer You are in my heart and prayers
Ellie Woosley
School
January 2, 2022
