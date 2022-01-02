Jay Alexander DiCicco
December 13, 2021
Jay Alexander DiCicco, age 72, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Fair Oaks Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Levittown, New York, and a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and New York Chiropractic College, Dr. DiCicco practiced chiropractic medicine for over 35 years in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was an avid outdoorsman spending his free time camping, kayaking, and bicycling, accruing over 50,000 miles on his bike during his life. Additionally, he was an avid swimmer and Jones Beach lifeguard from 1967 to 1977. Jay was a devoted father, brother, and friend. A devout Christian, Jay, had an unending faith, confident in God's plan for his life. "Dr. Jay" helped countless patients with unmatched skill and compassion. He was known for his big heart, passion for life, and close friendships.
Dr. DiCicco is survived by a daughter, Jillian Moser (Chandler Moser); son, Jay "Jack" DiCicco II; brothers, Bruce (Beth Player-Dicicco) and Barry Dicicco (Jane Dicicco); sister, Margaret O'Shea; and four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia Dicicco.
A memorial of Jay's life will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, Virginia. For those that cannot join in person, please join virtually by going to: https://livestream.com/accounts/10280716/events/8839059
Donations may be made in his memory to the Great Banquet at the Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, Virginia.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 2, 2022.