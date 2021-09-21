Jeanne Frances Rudd
February 22, 1953 - September 17, 2021
Jeanne Frances Rudd, 68, of Waynesboro passed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Augusta Health due to complications of COVID.
Born in Richmond, Virginia on February 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. and Margaret E. Rudd.
A 1971 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, she enjoyed home schooling her grandchildren and socializing over a good game of bingo. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Bridge Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny B. Reed Sr.; son, Joey Reed; and sister, Joyce R. Cook.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Johnny B. Reed (Chastity); brothers, William (Linda) and Ray Rudd; and eight grandchildren.
The family would like to recognize the outstanding staff of the ICU at Augusta Health.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro with Pastor Todd Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family kindly asks for those planning to attend the services to please wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
Active pallbearers will be Jordan Crawford, Caitlin Crawford, Brett James, Les Wilhelm, Kerry Hershey and Rutledge Ives.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family Alzheimer's Association
Team which honors Jean's mom at: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=14836&pg=team&team_id=672796
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.