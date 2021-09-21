Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Frances Rudd
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wilson Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Jeanne Frances Rudd

February 22, 1953 - September 17, 2021

Jeanne Frances Rudd, 68, of Waynesboro passed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Augusta Health due to complications of COVID.

Born in Richmond, Virginia on February 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. and Margaret E. Rudd.

A 1971 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, she enjoyed home schooling her grandchildren and socializing over a good game of bingo. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Bridge Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny B. Reed Sr.; son, Joey Reed; and sister, Joyce R. Cook.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Johnny B. Reed (Chastity); brothers, William (Linda) and Ray Rudd; and eight grandchildren.

The family would like to recognize the outstanding staff of the ICU at Augusta Health.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro with Pastor Todd Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family kindly asks for those planning to attend the services to please wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

Active pallbearers will be Jordan Crawford, Caitlin Crawford, Brett James, Les Wilhelm, Kerry Hershey and Rutledge Ives.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family Alzheimer's Association Team which honors Jean's mom at: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=14836&pg=team&team_id=672796

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ms. Rudd was a sweet woman, who radiated joy and kindness with everyone she came into contact with, but especially for her family, and her pets. We will miss her.
Karen Kieffer
Other
November 30, 2021
Jean was a kind and loving person..She was a blessing to her friends and family.
Phyllis Stevens
Family
September 21, 2021
May God´s grace bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Debra Williamson
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results