Jeremy Douglas Cason
December 21, 1985 - June 6, 2021
Jeremy Douglas Cason, 35, of Fishersville, passed away on Sunday June 6, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Cason was born on December 21, 1985, in Waynesboro, a son of Jerry Douglas and Glenna (Wolfe) Cason. He worked in IT for the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitation Services, a part of Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center. He loved to go hiking with Paisley and Ayden, and Chip Stratton and his family. He also enjoyed camping, and fishing.
Jeremy is survived by his beloved daughter, Paisley Grace Cason; special nephew, Ayden Cason; brother, Mike Cason of Waynesboro; grandparents, Jimmy and Frances Sandy; special friend and co-worker, Kellie Harris; special aunts and uncles, Charlie and Debbie Wolfe, Steve and Jackie Cason; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 8, 2021.