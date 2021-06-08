Menu
Jeremy Douglas Cason
1985 - 2021
Jeremy Douglas Cason

December 21, 1985 - June 6, 2021

Jeremy Douglas Cason, 35, of Fishersville, passed away on Sunday June 6, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Cason was born on December 21, 1985, in Waynesboro, a son of Jerry Douglas and Glenna (Wolfe) Cason. He worked in IT for the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitation Services, a part of Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center. He loved to go hiking with Paisley and Ayden, and Chip Stratton and his family. He also enjoyed camping, and fishing.

Jeremy is survived by his beloved daughter, Paisley Grace Cason; special nephew, Ayden Cason; brother, Mike Cason of Waynesboro; grandparents, Jimmy and Frances Sandy; special friend and co-worker, Kellie Harris; special aunts and uncles, Charlie and Debbie Wolfe, Steve and Jackie Cason; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 8, 2021.
Glenna & Jerry, I am so sorry for your loss. We have special memories of Jeremy & Ryan being great friends through their teenage years. May the Lord bring you peace & comfort.
eileen wheeler
Friend
June 11, 2021
Our vocabulary does not convey what can be articulated fully, read and finally express what do endeavor to attempt. This is surreal. I'll miss you Jeremy and love and always remember our times together growing up.
Brandon W
Family
June 10, 2021
Jeremy was not a frequent visitor to the Culpeper office, but when he made the long drive it was a pleasure to see him. His helpful attitude, wit and gentle humor were ever present. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family, and we feel an ache in our hearts as well. May God bless you and we pray that there is some peace.
Lynn Lineberger
Work
June 10, 2021
Jeremy was such an easy person to talk to and we seemed to share so many views on things, a fantastic coworker. I will miss his smile and his easy demeanor. Glenna, I hope you feel the love that is being sent your way from the staff here at WWRC. You and your family are in our constant thoughts.
Pam Moore
Work
June 10, 2021
Glenna I can´t begin to imagine your pain and sorrow. I pray that God will comfort you and your family fruitfully and everlastingly. My heart is with you!
Paige Moore
June 9, 2021
Glenna I am so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort and Jeremy find peace. I will keep you and your family in my daily thoughts.
Tara Handy Palmer
Work
June 9, 2021
Jeremy came to work on the Lynchburg DARS computers on more than one occasion. He was always positive and smiling, even with the long drive from WWRC. I am so very sorry for your loss. God bless you and give you strength and peace.
Kate Mitzler
Work
June 9, 2021
Glenna & Family - So sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort, love and keep you all. You are in my prayers and thoughts. Much love is being sent you way
Stephenie Barlow
Work
June 8, 2021
Glenna my heart goes out to you and your family. Paisley will always have a guardian Angel watching over her. All of you are in my prayers! Will never forget his smile, it was the best.
Alena Harris
School
June 8, 2021
Glenna I am so sorry. Jeremy was a wonderful person. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana Biby
Work
June 8, 2021
Deepest sympathies to his daughter, family, and friends
Cris Swortzel
Friend
June 8, 2021
