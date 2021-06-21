Jerry Alexander Wiseman



October 16, 1943 - June 12, 2021



Jerry Alexander Wiseman passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee, after a battle with lung disease. Jerry's wife Barbara Jean Campbell had been caring for him and was by his side.



Jerry was born in Waynesboro, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1997, retiring as a Colonel. He later worked for Randstad, Owens & Minor, and the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.



Jerry played baseball at Wilson Memorial High School, attended William & Mary and graduated from East Tennessee State University. He obtained a master's degree from Golden Gate University and studied at Air War College, Air Command and Staff College and the NATO School in Germany. He was very proud of his Air Force service, which included cruise missiles, serving at the Pentagon and as base and wing commander, and managing all basic and technical training for the USAF. He was awarded the Legion of Merit and his service took him to Sicily, England, West Berlin, NATO Headquarters, and elsewhere.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara and son, Andrew. He was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Irene, and his brother, Robert.



Click Funeral Home



9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923



Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 21, 2021.