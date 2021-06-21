Menu
Jerry Alexander Wiseman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN
Jerry Alexander Wiseman

October 16, 1943 - June 12, 2021

Jerry Alexander Wiseman passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee, after a battle with lung disease. Jerry's wife Barbara Jean Campbell had been caring for him and was by his side.

Jerry was born in Waynesboro, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1997, retiring as a Colonel. He later worked for Randstad, Owens & Minor, and the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.

Jerry played baseball at Wilson Memorial High School, attended William & Mary and graduated from East Tennessee State University. He obtained a master's degree from Golden Gate University and studied at Air War College, Air Command and Staff College and the NATO School in Germany. He was very proud of his Air Force service, which included cruise missiles, serving at the Pentagon and as base and wing commander, and managing all basic and technical training for the USAF. He was awarded the Legion of Merit and his service took him to Sicily, England, West Berlin, NATO Headquarters, and elsewhere.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara and son, Andrew. He was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Irene, and his brother, Robert.

Click Funeral Home

9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN
Jun
28
Interment
2:00p.m.
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Jerry at ETSU as one of a group of students from Shenandoah Valley . At that time, he was one of the few young people who " had it together". . Always polite and friendly. His was a life well lived. RIP
Judy Walton Lynch
School
June 24, 2021
Tom and Veronica
June 19, 2021
