I am blessed to call George and Ann my neighbors and friends. Just now as I cast my memory back to times spent with them, I am not only smiling, I'm giggling. The obituary said so much and so well. I always knew there was a great depth and an amazing history there. The whole of George cannot be summed up, but he parts that strike me just now are his desire to make others happy and his reckless nature in doing so. He was delightful in every way and especially with our children. Ann and George would invite them over to a table laden with cookies, Cokes, candies and more. My children would come home laughing and telling stories. Oh, the amazing set of grandparents just down the street. For myself, any interaction allowed me to walk away feeling on top of the world. How could a fellow who had been through so much have so much joy to spread? The answer is in the obituary: his love for Jesus Christ. It showed and it was felt. While he will be dearly missed, I can imagine him in his full glory, smiling and laughing, as he enjoys his heavenly home! I love both George and Ann dearly. I send my heart full of both sadness and joy. Peace! Lisa

Lisa Puzio Friend January 18, 2022