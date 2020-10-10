Menu
Jesse Albert Meadows
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Jesse Albert Meadows

November 29, 1927 - October 9, 2020

Jesse Albert Meadows, 92, a former resident of Lyndhurst, Virginia, passed away on Friday morning, October 9, 2020, at King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab of COVID-19.

A son of the late Milburn and Estelle (Eddy) Meadows, he was born November 29, 1927 in West Virginia. He was retired as an engineer with CFW and was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving are her four children, Mike and Alene, Dennis and Mary, Debbie and Rick, and Ron and Diana. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gravesides services will be private at Augusta Memorial Park.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
GUEST BOOK
