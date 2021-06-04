Joan Catherine Hewlett
September 14, 1931 - May 26, 2021
Joan Catherine Hewlett, 89, of Waynesboro and Ruckersville Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her daughter and son-in-law's home.
She was born in Massachusetts on September 14, 1931, daughter of the late George and Viola Quinn. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Saugus High School in 1949 and attended Boston College.
While living in Hampton, New Hampshire with her husband and children, she served her community as president of the Marston School PTA, as a correspondent for the Hampton Union newspaper, and as an elected member of Hampton's Municipal Budget Committee, serving one year as Budget Committee Chairman before moving to Waynesboro, Virginia.
With her love of and dedication to animals, Joan served her new community as an Augusta County SPCA board member and president. She helped build the SPCA from a very small operation to what it is today. She supported the SPCA Benefit Shop, and many furry felines made their way to the Hewlett residence, including her beloved Tom.
After her many years with the Augusta County SPCA, Joan dedicated herself to the Waynesboro Public Library, serving as president of the Friends of Waynesboro Public Library for four years, member and chairperson of the Library Board of Trustees, and editor of "The Bookmark" for eight years. She was a driving force behind the formation of the WPL Foundation.
Joan took up tennis on moving to Waynesboro, and she enjoyed playing bridge with her husband, and later with her friends at the Blue Ridge Christian Home and Grace Lutheran Church. Between her volunteer work, tennis, and bridge, she made many longtime friends.
The family would like to give a special "thank you" to all of Joan's wonderful friends for their love and kindness over the years. The family would also like to thank Legacy Hospice for their loving care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clarence Wilson Hewlett Jr. Survivors include two sons, Stephen C. Hewlett and his wife, Hidemi S., and Richard G. Hewlett; two daughters, Catherine Hewlett Elliott and her husband David C., and Diana A. Hewlett; three nieces, Nancy Kronenberg, Anna Romer, Marisha Romer; and one nephew, Edward Romer.
Per her request, her body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.abettercremation.org/obituaries
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952, or the Augusta Regional SPCA Spay/Neuter Clinic at 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401, or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 4, 2021.