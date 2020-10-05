Menu
Joan McDonald Shook
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Joan McDonald Shook

In Loving Memory

Joan "Mickey" McDonald Shook, 83, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Born in Upper Darby, Pa., to George and Mabel McDonald on August 21, 1937, she graduated from Nutley High School, in Nutley, N.J., and went on to graduate from Allegheny College with a BA in education.

Mickey was an elementary school teacher for many years and would later continue in a similar role as a nursery school teacher. Her love of children was always evident.

Residing for close to sixty years in Waynesboro, Virginia, she was always active in her church, Grace Lutheran, as well as the Waynesboro Players, where she aided in the costume department.

In addition to spending time with family and friends, Mickey loved being at the beach, bird watching, shopping at Milmont, playing bridge with friends, cooking, gardening and watching baseball, tennis and HGTV. She adored hearing her children and grandchildren make music, though James Taylor was a close second.

She is survived by her brother, Ron (Kathy) McDonald; daughter, Rachel (JT) Fauber; son, Jeff (Gretchen) Shook; grandchildren, Kyle Fauber, Caroline Fauber, Jackson Shook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to any of the following: -Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church of Waynesboro, Va.; Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Roanoke, Va.; Allegheny College of Meadville, Pa.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Mickey's ashes will be interred in the Columbarium at Grace Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Lotz Funeral Home

Salem, Va.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 5, 2020.
