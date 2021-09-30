John P. Harvey Jr.
"JP"
John P. Harvey Jr. "JP", 78, passed away on September 27, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of Debbie O'Brien Harvey for 42 years.
JP was the son of the late John P. Harvey Sr. and Adelaide Clarke Harvey. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Harvey in November 1961.
JP grew up in Massies Mill in Nelson County. He attended Nelson Co. High School, graduated from Staunton Military Academy and attended Frederick College in Portsmouth. JP's chosen profession was surveying, having retired from the Engineering Dept. with the City of Lynchburg in 1998.
JP loved the outdoors and was happiest when he was on his zero turn Hustler mower or his Massie Ferguson tractor scraping and maintaining the road into his property. He also loved sports and regularly watched football, basketball, golf and his favorite, NASCAR racing. JP was also a lover of Bluegrass music often attending many festivals over the years.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Campbell and Ann Marie Harvey; a stepdaughter, Jill Bivens and husband, Jim; two grandchildren, Adelaide Goodwin and husband, Conor, and Vincent Campbell (Katelyn Johnson); a great-grandson, Rowan Goodwin; one sister, Margo Sinback; one sister-in-law, Betty Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. John Campbell.
All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed and face coverings and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949, The Nelson County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 353, Lovingston, VA 22949, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by The News Virginian from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2021.