John William Gibson
May 28, 1937 - October 22, 2020
John William Gibson, 83, of Stuarts Draft, departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Kingwood, Va., on May 28, 1937, and was a son of the late Guy E. and Grace F. Gibson.
John was a member and elder of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stuarts Draft. He was a graduate of West Virginia University and was employed for more than 40 years as a teacher and counselor in West Virginia and Virginia. He retired in 2003 from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
On November 22, 1963, he married the former Carol Price, who survives.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, John is survived a daughter Lisa C. Wade of Lyndhurst; a son, George A. Harris of the home; two granddaughters, Brooke Wade of Lyndhurst, Brittany Inmon and husband Michael of Stuarts Draft; great-grandchildren, Lillyrose, Christian, Skylar Grace. He is also a survived a brother, Thomas G. Gibson and wife Carolyn, of Westover, W. Va.; a niece Amy Nicholas of TN; and a nephew Harold Gibson of W. Va.
In accordance with John's wishes, his body will be cremated and all services will be held privately at a later date.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 25, 2020.