Johnny Harold Johnson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 20 2022
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
Johnny Harold Johnson

December 30, 1947 - April 14, 2022

Johnny Harold Johnson, 74, of Salisbury, N.C. and formerly of Waynesboro, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10:44 p.m., at home, in the care of hospice. He was born December 30, 1947 in Waynesboro, the son of the late Sam A. Johnson and the Rev. Florence Campbell Johnson.

Johnny was a hard worker with a big heart for animals. He was known to his family as Dr. "Doolittle" Johnson. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, riding his motorcycle, and feeding all his animals (Hummingbirds, squirrels, his Conure-Buddy, Cats-Champ and Speedy, Dogs-Sugar and Gizmo). Johnny, a retired auto transport truck driver and logger, was a member of the Waynesboro Moose Lodge.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Olif Junior Johnson.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years and soulmate, Katherine Marie Johnson, of Salisbury, N.C.; son, Johnny Johnson II and Erin of Verona; daughters, Suzie Sheets and Chris of Staunton, Jonette Day of Roanoke, and Tonya Jenkins and Brian of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; five grandsons, Justin Uhler of Staunton, Levi Jenkins of Sherrills Ford, N.C., and Lucas Jenkins of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Robbie Shull of Pittsburgh, Pa., Rob Day of Lynchburg; four granddaughters, Brandi Fisher and Daniel of Waynesboro, Virginia Shull of Lynchburg, Liberty and Madison Day of Lynchburg; great-grandchildren, Josie Mae and Westyn Fisher of Waynesboro; one brother, Steve Johnson and Mary of Sherando; two sisters, Evone Carr and Richard of Stuarts Draft, Patsy Arehart and Victor of Staunton and special brother, Diddle Snyder.

Services will be held in the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home Chapel, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1 p.m., conducted by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

"Together forever, we made it, until we meet again."

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Apr
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
