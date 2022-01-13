Menu
Joseph Jacob Molenda Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Joseph Jacob Molenda Jr.

October 4, 1958 - December 24, 2021

Joseph Jacob Molenda Jr., 63, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in his home.

Joe was born to Joseph Jacob Molenda Sr. and Ruth Rebecca St.Clair on October 4, 1958. He attended Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville, Va. Joe was a talented woodworker and handy in all types of home repair and restoration. He enjoyed sci-fi and crime dramas. He loved to entertain and host friends. Joe was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He found great enjoyment in cooking and sharing his meals with others. He found comfort and comradery at First Presbyterian Church where, in years past, he sang in the choir.

Known as "Joey" by his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his father, Joe Molenda Sr.; mother, Becky M. Lewis; and brother, Tim Molenda.

He is survived by two daughters, Wren Durham and Morgan Diepold; and a brother, William Kent Molenda, of Florida.

Following cremation, there will be no formal viewing or services. Memorials may be given to Valley Mission in Staunton or W.A.R.M. in Waynesboro.

The family of Joseph Molenda wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Waynesboro Police Department and his dear friends and landlords, The Bryants.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 13, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.