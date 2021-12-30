I was heartbroken to learn of Joe's death, yet I rejoice in his homecoming to Jesus, whom he loved and so faithfully served. I got to know Joe in the mid-1990's when I was the pastor of Fishersville UMC, and I was chosen to be his mentor as he explored becoming a pastor in the United Methodist Church. I was very impressed with Joe's faith and certainty of his calling, and I knew he would make an excellent and effective pastor. And though he eventually was ordained in the Baptist Church, I was always grateful for our time together, which included several years where we were both serving as volunteer chaplains at Augusta Health. And, in another wonderful connection, while I was working part time at Elliott Chevrolet in Staunton, I had the honor of selling Joe his beloved green pickup truck. Joe was the real deal. A man after God's own heart. He leaves the world a better place for his having been here. I am certain that Joe was received in the open arms of Jesus and heard these words, "Well done, good and faithful one".

Jim Harris Friend December 31, 2021