Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Walker Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Walker Sr.

The Rev. Dr. Joseph "Joe" Edward Walker Sr., 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.

He was born on July 31, 1939, in Staunton, Va., the son of the late Frank Sidney Edward and Estelle (Vaughn) Walker.

A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton, Va. He retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service in 1981 as a Master Sergeant. A Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty. He served in various units including the 82nd airborne division, U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Beret) and the JROTC department at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Va., where he was the first black Senior Enlisted Military Instructor. He was a member of the VFW Post #7814 where he served as the post Chaplain. He also retired from E.I. Dupont in June 2001 with 20 years of service where he served as a member of the Dupont United Way Core Team for ten years. He was a graduate of Evans-Smith Leadership Training Institute co-sponsored by the Samuel DeWitt School of Theology of Virginia Union University. The Rev. Dr. Walker received his Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Virginia University of Lynchburg on November 16, 2008.

The Rev. Dr. Walker was a former member of Community United Methodist Church in Staunton and served as President of the United Methodist Men, Treasurer of the Trustee Board, Charge Lay Leader and Charge Lay Speaker. He was ordained in the Baptist Church in January 1998. The Rev. Dr. Walker served as the Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Crimora, Va., from January 2001 to December 2012. During his leadership there was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new sanctuary on September 20, 2006 and was dedicated on April 22, 2007. He served as an Associate Minister at Beulah Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, Va. The Rev. Dr. Walker was a member of the Minister's Alliance of Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County, and surrounding areas and served as President and Chaplain.

He volunteered at Augusta Health for the Hospital Chaplain Program and the Recovery Choice Program. He served as the Vice President of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP and represented the Ward A on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Commission.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn (Brooks) Walker; three sons, Wm. Maurice (Suzie), Joseph Jr. (Cathy Clark) and Stevie (Regina Jackson); one daughter, Deborah Ward (James, III.); seven grandchildren, Brandon Curry, Steffanie Walker Belk (Mario), William M. Ward (Michelle), Cieara Clark-Walker, James B. Ward, IV., Patricia Ward and Logan Jackson; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Wm. Kenneth Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Crimora, Va. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, Va., with full military honors. Out of abundance of caution, the family is requesting everyone to wear a mask. Family and friends may share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.


Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
Jan
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morning Star Baptist Church
Crimora, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kimberly Tomlin
Family
January 5, 2022
Sending our love and condolences to the family. You are all in our prayers. Stephanie and Mario we love you....
Dennis and Andreana Bufford
Friend
January 5, 2022
Joe, I have missed your face terribly. Hearing your stories and your jokes. I am so grateful that I was able to know you these past few years and I only wish I had been more fully present. My deepest sympathies to the family at this time and all my love.
Rachel Eavey
Friend
January 4, 2022
Al and Michelle Bradley
January 4, 2022
January 3, 2022
Dear family,
We have fond memories of our cousin Joe from our earlier childhood in Staunton. He had a close and long term family tie with our brother, Robert and was his link to our relatives after we moved away. He was present at the funerals of our father and brother and we really appreciated his words of comfort. Your loved one had accomplished much during his lifetime. The tributes given are evidence of the community's respect for all his work. May you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Lorraine Vaughn
Family
January 3, 2022
Lorraine Vaughn
Family
January 3, 2022
MSG Walker, Thank you for your dedicated service to this great Nation. Duty - Honor -Country! Todd S. Livick
Todd Livick
Other
January 3, 2022
Fishburne Military School
January 3, 2022
Any one who trained our solders is my HERO Every generation in my family had at least on vet, in every war. Thank you JOE. Vets like you are the ones who make our U.S.A. God bless. to a wonderful Man.

My prayers are with the family
Everett Eutsler
Friend
January 3, 2022
Everett Eutsler
Friend
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stanley Jackson
Family
January 2, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Walker family. Reverend Walker was a kind man and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Pastor Raymond Watson
Friend
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Maurice, Suzie and the entire Walker family. I didn't know Mr. Walker personally, but thru the many memories I have learnt from Suzie and reading his final tribute to his life; Mr. Walker, contributed so much not only to his family and friends, but also to his community and our country, may he rest in peace and rejoice as he walks through those pearly gates into the arms of our loving savior and those of loved ones who are waiting with arms open wide. May God comfort his family and friends during this time, there will be many tears and laughter both as they remember and rejoice the life of their loved one in the days to come.
Julie Christensen
Friend
January 2, 2022
So deeply sorry for the family and friends. Prayers for all of you.
Jim & Debbie Grube
Friend
January 1, 2022
I was privileged to know Rev. Walker when he served on the Board of Directors for Mental Health America of Augusta. A very kind man. He even visited my mother when she was in the hospital even though he did not know her. Love, Peace, Prayers, and Blessings to you and your family.
Donna Gum
Friend
January 1, 2022
I would like to express my condolences to the the Walker family. I went to Elon with Steve. Reading the obituary of his father shows how involved Dr. Walker was involved in his community touching so many lives. Steve does the same thing in many ways people do not see. Once again my condolences to the family. I know Dr. Walker will be missed.
James A Jones
Friend
January 1, 2022
Mr. Walker was a very special man and will be missed by everyone who knew him. My prayers and thoughts are with the family . May God give you comfort.
Moletha Johnson
Friend
December 31, 2021
Reverend Joe was an angel to many at Augusta Health, patients as well as staff!! His calm, reassuring demeanor meant so much to so many. He will be missed by all. My prayers and sincere sympathy to his family.
Theresa Layne
Friend
December 31, 2021
Joe was my cousin, Vietnam veteran buddy, and a lifelong friend. May he rest in heavenly peace.
Dr. Robert Vaughn
Family
December 31, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences to Steve Walker and family during the difficult time. May God heal the pain and give you peace.
Deirdre Settles
Friend
December 31, 2021
It was our honor to met Joe, ( as he asked to be called) volunteering at Augusta Medical Center. He was a gentleman with a strong desire to share his love of his Saviour Jesus Christ.
He enjoyed sharing special times when his family had gathered.
A life well lived.
Terry & Peggy Adams
Terry & Peggy Adams
Friend
December 31, 2021
I was heartbroken to learn of Joe's death, yet I rejoice in his homecoming to Jesus, whom he loved and so faithfully served. I got to know Joe in the mid-1990's when I was the pastor of Fishersville UMC, and I was chosen to be his mentor as he explored becoming a pastor in the United Methodist Church. I was very impressed with Joe's faith and certainty of his calling, and I knew he would make an excellent and effective pastor. And though he eventually was ordained in the Baptist Church, I was always grateful for our time together, which included several years where we were both serving as volunteer chaplains at Augusta Health. And, in another wonderful connection, while I was working part time at Elliott Chevrolet in Staunton, I had the honor of selling Joe his beloved green pickup truck. Joe was the real deal. A man after God's own heart. He leaves the world a better place for his having been here. I am certain that Joe was received in the open arms of Jesus and heard these words, "Well done, good and faithful one".
Jim Harris
Friend
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Steve Walker and his family. Your father has left a beautiful legacy! As you celebrate his life, know that you all are being thought of and lifted in prayer - prayers for comfort, peace, and strength.
Nicole Smith Boyd
Friend
December 31, 2021
Prayers for the Walker family
Lester Reed
December 30, 2021
Thinking of Reverend Joe's family. I remember seeing him at Augusta Health. Always said hello and smiling. He will surely be missed.
Tammy Irby
Coworker
December 30, 2021
Alice & Carol Hill Would Like To Extend Condolences To Eva And The Family On Their Loss! May He Rest In Peace! Earnestly Praying For All Of You!
Alice Hill
Friend
December 30, 2021
We send our deepest condolence to Mrs. Walker and family in the passing of your husband, father and grandfather. We will remember Rev. Walker as a soldier on earth for Christ and now one of God's angels in heaven resting in peace. Words will never replace the loss of a love one or wipe the tears away however God will mend a broken heart and give you serenity. God bless the Walker family.
Hazel Blair and family
Friend
December 30, 2021
Kenneth and Brenda Arkward family wishes to express our deepest sympathy to Eva and family , may our beloved friend Rest In Peace and may God be with you all in this sad time. The family will be in our prayers.
Kenneth & Brenda Arkward
Friend
December 30, 2021
He was a great friend and support to many of us. My thoughts are with his family and all who knew him as I did.
David McCaskey
Friend
December 30, 2021
Rev. Walker was an awesome man of God! He was a kind man and always greeted my husband (Elder Lewis) and I with a kind smile! We would switch off paying for each other’s lunch, as a surprise!
He will be sorely missed!!
Annie Lewis
Friend
December 29, 2021
