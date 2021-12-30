Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Walker Sr.
The Rev. Dr. Joseph "Joe" Edward Walker Sr., 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
He was born on July 31, 1939, in Staunton, Va., the son of the late Frank Sidney Edward and Estelle (Vaughn) Walker.
A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton, Va. He retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service in 1981 as a Master Sergeant. A Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty. He served in various units including the 82nd airborne division, U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Beret) and the JROTC department at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Va., where he was the first black Senior Enlisted Military Instructor. He was a member of the VFW Post #7814 where he served as the post Chaplain. He also retired from E.I. Dupont in June 2001 with 20 years of service where he served as a member of the Dupont United Way Core Team for ten years. He was a graduate of Evans-Smith Leadership Training Institute co-sponsored by the Samuel DeWitt School of Theology of Virginia Union University. The Rev. Dr. Walker received his Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Virginia University of Lynchburg on November 16, 2008.
The Rev. Dr. Walker was a former member of Community United Methodist Church in Staunton and served as President of the United Methodist Men, Treasurer of the Trustee Board, Charge Lay Leader and Charge Lay Speaker. He was ordained in the Baptist Church in January 1998. The Rev. Dr. Walker served as the Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Crimora, Va., from January 2001 to December 2012. During his leadership there was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new sanctuary on September 20, 2006 and was dedicated on April 22, 2007. He served as an Associate Minister at Beulah Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, Va. The Rev. Dr. Walker was a member of the Minister's Alliance of Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County, and surrounding areas and served as President and Chaplain.
He volunteered at Augusta Health for the Hospital Chaplain Program and the Recovery Choice Program. He served as the Vice President of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP and represented the Ward A on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Commission.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn (Brooks) Walker; three sons, Wm. Maurice (Suzie), Joseph Jr. (Cathy Clark) and Stevie (Regina Jackson); one daughter, Deborah Ward (James, III.); seven grandchildren, Brandon Curry, Steffanie Walker Belk (Mario), William M. Ward (Michelle), Cieara Clark-Walker, James B. Ward, IV., Patricia Ward and Logan Jackson; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Wm. Kenneth Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Crimora, Va. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, Va., with full military honors. Out of abundance of caution, the family is requesting everyone to wear a mask. Family and friends may share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.