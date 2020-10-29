Josephine "Myrtle" Fitzgerald
GREENVILLE, Va.
Josephine Myrtle (Schmith) Fitzgerald, 91, widower of Marshel H. Fitzgerald, of Greenville, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Augusta Health.
She was born January 27, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late J. Charles and Adelaide (Scheafer) Schmith.
Josephine was a member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Family members include four sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Beckie Fitzgerald, John and Lori Fitzgerald, Danny and Pat Fitzgerald, and Tony and Jean Fitzgerald; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joan Fitzgerald and Ken Magalong, Barbara and Kenny Jones, and Marsha and Clarence Henderson; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Merle Fisher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons and Donnie Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 29, 2020.