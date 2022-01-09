Jospeh Moyer



Joseph Samuel Moyer, age 95, beloved husband of Minnie Gray Kibler Moyer and beloved father of J. Samuel Moyer II passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022, in the house he was born in. He was the fifth child of eleven children born to V.A. Moyer Sr. and Ruth McCune Moyer.



Mr. Moyer was a lifetime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and served on a number of committees and was a Trustee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in World War II and served in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Sergeant.



Mr. Moyer graduated from Waynesboro High School and Dunsmore Business College. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 209 since 1961 and a member of the American Legion since 1947. He was a local historian who loved researching Waynesboro, reading, history, especially the Civil War, all sports (especially UVA games) and played softball until he was 65 years old.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Peggy Jones, Agnes Jones, Anne Broyles and Jean Brower; and brothers, V.A. Moyer Jr., James Moyer and Frederick Moyer. Survivors include his wife, Minnie, who he married August 2, 1952; his much loved son, J. Samuel Moyer II; and a loved daughter-in-law, Helen Deyo Moyer. Also surviving are his loved grandchildren, Deirdre Moyer Viel and husband, Matthew, Joseph S Moyer lll, Amanda Moyer, and Brianna Thomas; beloved great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Elizabeth, and William Viel; his brother, Robert; sisters, Ellen Moyer and Frances Knicely, and many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Moyer donated his body to The Virginia Anatomical Program in Richmond, Va.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at a future date. Interment will be held at a later date.



The family requests no flowers. If desired make a donation to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Waynesboro First Aid. He was a good man.



Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 9, 2022.