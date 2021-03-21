Joyce Claire Cole
November 11, 1944 - March 17, 2021
Joyce Claire Lyewsang Cole was born on November 11, 1944, in Kingston, Jamaica, to the late Lyew Ah Sang and Jane Annette Powell Lyewsang.
During her childhood and youth, she was an avid member and participant in her local church congregation. By the age of 12, she began teaching Children's Sabbath School. She also sang on the Youth Choir and Senior Choir in her church. Sister Cole also participated and led out in Youth Ministries known then as Missionary Volunteers.
Sister Cole's teen years were also extremely active. She was an accomplished track athlete and gymnast. Although she did not always win every event, she was determined to finish. She genuinely believed that the race was not to the swift nor battle to the strong, but to those that endure. At one event Sister Cole found herself flying over a pommel horse without flips or twists but she stuck the landing perfectly and earned herself a point for presentation in the competition. Sister Cole excelled academically and upon completion of high school, was invited back to her high school to teach while she pursued higher education.
At age 19, Sister Cole met the love of her life as she was wearing a pair of red hot-pants. Pastor Seymour Cole praised the Lord for His good favor and began courting Joyce Lyewsang. They were engaged December 1964 and were married on July 25, 1965. Pastor and Sister Cole became a dynamic duo in Ministry. Together they shared the tasks of pastoring over 10 churches at one time, school principal, schoolteacher, and President of the Cayman Islands Mission of Seventh Day Adventist. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, they were able to minister to three or four churches on one Sabbath. With their dark green Volkswagen Beetle, they named "Barbara", they zoomed all over the island of Jamaica ministering to God's people. During their ministry in the Bahamas, their first two children, Michael and Angella, were born.
In 1980, they were called to the United States, and their third child Joyceta was born a year later. During their ministry in the States of Ohio and Virginia, Sister Cole served as Sabbath School teacher, Choir Director, Youth Ministry Leader, Church Pianist, Church Treasurer and Church Deaconess.
After a lengthy battle with a few chronic illnesses, Sister Cole passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Augusta Health.
Sister Cole was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Seymour G. Cole. She leaves to mourn two brothers, Samuel ("Sonny") Lyewsang of Hong Kong, and Alrick Lyewsang of Miami, Florida; one sister, Elaine Clarke of Tampa, Florida; one son, Michael, one daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Thompson Cole; two daughters, Angella and Joyceta; and a host of other relatives and friends. Sister Cole deeply loved her Church, the Miracle of Faith SDA Church, her family, and her friends. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her and loved her.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday Evening, March 23, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday Morning, March 24, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at the Waynesboro Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Current COVID-19 Restrictions will be followed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks will be required.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 21, 2021.