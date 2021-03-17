Menu
Juanita S. Hamilton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waynesboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Juanita S. Hamilton

WAYNESBORO, Va.

Frances "Juanita" Stegall Hamilton, 83, widow of Manuel M. Hamilton, of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Crimora.

She was born November 2, 1937 in Martinsville, a daughter of the late James A. and Frances Beatrice (Gibson) Stegall.

Juanita was a 1953 graduate of Waynesboro High School at the age of 15. She was also a graduate of the Jefferson School of Commerce.

Mrs. Hamilton worked in the retail industry most all of her life. She was known and loved by many in the community having worked at Freed Company, Radio Shack and Wal-Mart in Waynesboro. She was also a licensed real estate agent/broker for several years both in Staunton and Waynesboro.

Family members include her daughter, Sarita H. Oliver and her husband, J. W. Oliver, of Crimora; grandson, W. Cody Oliver and his wife, Ashley P. Oliver; and great-grandson, Wyatt C. Oliver, all of Crozet.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose M. Walsh.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local rescue squad.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 17, 2021.
She was so helpful to me when I bought my first house in 1980. Prayers for your family.
Jan Hyden
March 17, 2021
