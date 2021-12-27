Judy Harlow



Judy Beverage Harlow of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the age of 76 after a short but brave battle with cancer. Her final moments were spent at home surrounded by family. Judy was active in the Main Street UMC as a member of the Altar Guild. She was also a fixture during tax season at Arehart Associates for over 50 years.



Judy's kind heart and helpful spirit will be missed by many in the community she called home all of her life. Her surviving family, husband of 53 years Ron, sons and daughters-in-law, Chad (and Kimberly) and Jason (and Chrissy); brothers, Ronnie Beverage and Edgar "Buddy" Beverage, and numerous cousins, will miss Judy most of all.



Arrangements are being made through McDow Funeral Home and a small service for family will be held at Augusta Memorial Park where Judy will be placed for her final rest. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to express their condolences may make a donation in Judy's memory to Main Street United Methodist Church or the V Foundation for Cancer Research.



Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 27, 2021.