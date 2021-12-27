Judy Beverage Harlow of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the age of 76 after a short but brave battle with cancer. Her final moments were spent at home surrounded by family. Judy was active in the Main Street UMC as a member of the Altar Guild. She was also a fixture during tax season at Arehart Associates for over 50 years.
Judy's kind heart and helpful spirit will be missed by many in the community she called home all of her life. Her surviving family, husband of 53 years Ron, sons and daughters-in-law, Chad (and Kimberly) and Jason (and Chrissy); brothers, Ronnie Beverage and Edgar "Buddy" Beverage, and numerous cousins, will miss Judy most of all.
Arrangements are being made through McDow Funeral Home and a small service for family will be held at Augusta Memorial Park where Judy will be placed for her final rest. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to express their condolences may make a donation in Judy's memory to Main Street United Methodist Church or the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Dear Ronnie and family,
I am brokenhearted about the passing of my dear friend Judy. I am only pleased that I got to speak to her on December 21 and tell her how much she has meant to me for the last 35. Her memory and the wonderful times we spent together will live in my heart forever. Keep her memory close to your heart. She was a very special person. Penney
Penney and George Beakley
Friend
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Judy's passing. Prayers of comfort to Ron and family. I had not
seen Judy in years, and that was at a class reunion, but we were good friends in school. She always had such an engaging smile and a great sense of humor. God bless and comfort.
Alice (Ramsey) Davis, Sun City, AZ
School
January 3, 2022
At our last reunion Mary and I got to set with Judy and Ron which made our evening such a joy. Interfacing withJudy during the tax season was a true delite for me. We will truly miss her and that bubbly personality. Ron, you and your family will be in our hearts and prayers for many weeks. God Bless you and your family.
Malcolm and Mary Campbell
Friend
January 2, 2022
Sorry to hear of Judy´s passing. My condolences to Ronnie and family. A true angel and great co-worker. Hopefully she is still laughing in heaven.
Chris Baldwin
Work
January 1, 2022
In loving memory of Judy
Abbie Edwards
Other
December 30, 2021
Seeing Judy was always always a validation that life is good! I wish her loved ones comfort.
Ann Bush
December 29, 2021
I had known Judy for some 54 years and our paths would cross often even when I lived out of town. She and Ron at one time were neighbors. I was in a bad accident in 1999 and Judy became one of my caregivers at home. Her always smiling and full of joy face had no wrinkles because she was always happy. Her disposition just always lifted your spirits and brought a smile. And the now the ANGELS SMILE!
Carolyn R. Wade
December 27, 2021
Condolences to the family. May Her memories be a blessing.
Barbara Baugher Selvage
School
December 27, 2021
I am very sad to learn about Judy´s death. The was always a delightful person in school, in life, in organizations and was always a bright energetic person in everyone´s life who knew her. The most recent contact with her was through the Waynesboro High School class reunions. It was always great fun seeing her sharing her enthusiasm there and learning about her life. She will really be missed and was a delight to have known.
Jim (Rick) Cook
School
December 27, 2021
I sure enjoyed Judy's love for life and sharing a big smile to everyone she came in contact with. She will be missed by all her friends and family. The WHS Class of 64 will surely miss her.
Paul & Brenda vonSeldeneck
December 27, 2021
Jan joins me in expressing deep sympathy to Ronnie and the family.
Losing Judy is going to leave a huge gap in the community she served so well. I have had years of looking for her cheerful face and sharing equally cheerful conversation when shopping at Kroger, where we seemed to run into each other more often than not. And we always caught up and shared our lives at every single WHS `64 reunion. It´s very difficult to believe I will not be talking with her again.
Judy was a treasure and will be deeply missed. We are so very, very sorry.
Janis Wimer Owen
School
December 27, 2021
Judy was a shinning star. She always had a smile & pleasant words when greeting Michael or me. We admired her perky, sweet personality & dedication to SCHA & volunteer ethic. Her passing was a shock & we will miss seeing her around or neighborhood. We send our sympathy & warm condolences to Ronnie & their family.