Kathleen D. Chittum
June 3, 1938 - March 4, 2021
Kathleen Helen (DeMott) Chittum, 82, wife of Jerry A. Chittum of 211 Flint Mountain Drive passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her residence.
Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Andrew Clement DeMott and Margaret (Nolan) DeMott Altenburg.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chittum was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Mary Cassa.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years is a brother, Gary Altenburg and his wife, Robin of Maryland; a sister, Irene Hazlett of Staunton; four nephews, Thomas Hazlett, David Hazlett, Danny Newman, and Alex Altenburg; and two nieces, Alexis Altenburg and Katelyn Davis.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 6, 2021.