Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen D. Chittum
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Kathleen D. Chittum

June 3, 1938 - March 4, 2021

Kathleen Helen (DeMott) Chittum, 82, wife of Jerry A. Chittum of 211 Flint Mountain Drive passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her residence.

Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Andrew Clement DeMott and Margaret (Nolan) DeMott Altenburg.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chittum was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Mary Cassa.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years is a brother, Gary Altenburg and his wife, Robin of Maryland; a sister, Irene Hazlett of Staunton; four nephews, Thomas Hazlett, David Hazlett, Danny Newman, and Alex Altenburg; and two nieces, Alexis Altenburg and Katelyn Davis.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.