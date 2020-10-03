Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Sullivan
July 27, 1956 - October 1, 2020
Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Sullivan, 64, widow of John "Sully" Sullivan of New Hope and Crimora Road, Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on July 27, 1956, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (McGillicuddy) Miller. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Birk Jr.
Surviving are two brothers, Thomas "Ed" Miller (Delores) and John Miller (Michelle); two sisters, Maureen "Mo" Cox (Vincent) and Tammy Birk; stepsons, Patrick Sullivan (Nicole) of New Hope, and Brian Sullivan (Kate) Uxbridge, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
