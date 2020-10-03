Menu
Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Sullivan
1956 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Sullivan

July 27, 1956 - October 1, 2020

Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Sullivan, 64, widow of John "Sully" Sullivan of New Hope and Crimora Road, Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Sullivan was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on July 27, 1956, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (McGillicuddy) Miller. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Birk Jr.

Surviving are two brothers, Thomas "Ed" Miller (Delores) and John Miller (Michelle); two sisters, Maureen "Mo" Cox (Vincent) and Tammy Birk; stepsons, Patrick Sullivan (Nicole) of New Hope, and Brian Sullivan (Kate) Uxbridge, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory

230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA 24401

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 3, 2020.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA 24401
Oct
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA 24401
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
