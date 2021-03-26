Kenneth Hall
Kenneth W. Hall departed this life and entered his heavenly home with Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Kenneth was born on December 12, 1947 to the late Massie and Ethel (Kestner) Hall Jr.
He is survived by one brother, Charles hall and wife, Diana; one nephew, Curtis Hall and wife, Kayla; two nieces, Natalie Hall and Megan Williams; and a very special friend, Sarah Lawrence.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Air force. He retired from Hollister's in Stuarts Draft and from the Walmart Distribution Center in Mount Crawford.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Foundation Office, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or the Gospel Light Baptist Church, 890 Maryland Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcome to at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.