Kenneth W. Hall
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Kenneth Hall

Kenneth W. Hall departed this life and entered his heavenly home with Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Kenneth was born on December 12, 1947 to the late Massie and Ethel (Kestner) Hall Jr.

He is survived by one brother, Charles hall and wife, Diana; one nephew, Curtis Hall and wife, Kayla; two nieces, Natalie Hall and Megan Williams; and a very special friend, Sarah Lawrence.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Air force. He retired from Hollister's in Stuarts Draft and from the Walmart Distribution Center in Mount Crawford.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Foundation Office, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or the Gospel Light Baptist Church, 890 Maryland Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcome to at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just heard that Kenneth passed and want his family to know that we will always remember many good times we had together. His art still hangs in places of honor in our home. We will miss you, but you are home now.
Mac and Nancy McCarty
April 6, 2021
My prayers are that GOD give you peace that passes all understanding during this time.. as I thought about what to say.. the memory of us playing softball in the lot by your house & how many softballs went thru your Mom's window.. I think after the 3rd one she & your dad said no more.. it did make me smile & I hope it made you smile too.
Charles Balsley
March 26, 2021
