Kenneth Layton
Kenneth Wilson Layton, 84, of Stuarts Draft, Va. joined his family in their heavenly home on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born to the late William C. Layton and the late Bertha Allen Layton. Also, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Vess, and brother, Udel Layton. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Eavers Layton. Their children are James "Jamie" Layton and wife, Lisa; Lisa Brooks and husband, Jim; and Susan Perry and husband, David. Their grandchildren are Taryn Ruane and husband, John, Kyle Layton and wife, Chrissy, Kristen Brooks, Caleb Brooks and wife, Ashley, and Brandon Perry. Their great-granddaughters are Lila and Adeline Ruane.
He was retired from the former DuPont Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of Stuarts Draft Baptist Church for 58 years. He served as deacon, Sunday School secretary and teacher, mission leader, and usher.
He enjoyed coaching and officiating the Little League sports, as well as Babe Ruth Baseball, gardening, and woodworking. Also, he was a former member of the Ruritan Club and the Augusta County Quarterback Club.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McDow Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Paul Glovier. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be David Allen, Randal Almarode, Steve Balser, Caleb Brooks, Doug Campbell, Danny Cork, Gary Eavers, and Kyle Layton.
The family wishes to thank Doctors Christopher Bunn, Garland Campbell, Eleanor Hutchens, John Starr and Augusta Health Hospice for their support and care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stuarts Draft Baptist Church and Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 21, 2021.